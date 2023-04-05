April 6, 2023

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Corporation

Toyobo MC Corporation

Toyobo and MC Launch Operations at New Joint Venture Company

- "Toyobo MC Corporation" to Specialize in Functional Materials -

Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Toyobo) and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) are pleased to announce that on April 1st, 2023, we officially launched operations at our new joint venture company, Toyobo MC Corporation (Toyobo-MC), which will specialize in the planning, development, manufacturing and sales of functional materials.

1. Background and Aims of New Joint Venture Company

With decarbonization, industrial restructuring, new technological advances and other developments radically

reshaping the world of functional materials, Toyobo and MC reached an agreement on March 24th, 20221 to combine our respective strengths and establish this new joint venture. Our aims through Toyobo-MC are to stimulate growth in our functional-materials businesses and to help create sustainable societies born of cross-industry innovation and evolution. To achieve those aims, our new company will combine Toyobo's expertise in developing new products and technologies with MC's broad industry know-how and management capabilities.

It has been just over a year since we announced our agreement, during which time we took a number of important steps to prepare for Toyobo-MC's official launch on April 1st, 2023. They included in-depth discussions on the company's management policy and business strategies, the transfer to it of Toyobo's existing functional-materials operations2, and the issuance by MC of a third-party allotment of its shares.3

Summary of New Joint Venture Company (as of April 1 st , 2023)

Name Toyobo MC Corporation Address Osaka Umeda Twin Towers South, 1-13-1, Umeda, Kita-ku, Osaka Representatives President & CEO: Mr. Chikao Morishige (Representative Director and Co-COO, Toyobo Co., Ltd.) Executive Vice President: Mr. Juro Baba (SVP, Mitsubishi Corporation) Operations Planning, development, manufacturing and sales of functional materials. Capital 15,100,000,000 yen Launch Date April 1, 2023 Shareholder Toyobo 51%, MC 49% Ratio

2. Future Initiatives

Toyobo-MC's management team shall be led by Toyobo Representative Director and Co-COO, Mr. Chikao Morishige,

and MC Senior Vice President, Mr. Juro Baba.4 Driven by its vision to address global challenges through advanced functional materials, Toyobo-MC has made a commitment to ceaseless innovation. The new company shall endeavor to create new business models that extend beyond the functional-materials industry and seek out new alliances that are equally dedicated to cross-industry growth and development.

Having already designated "Environmental Solutions" and "Mobility & Electronic Components" as growth fields, Toyobo-MC is now conceiving a proactive strategy for capturing opportunities therein. In the former, Toyobo-MC plans to take advantage of MC's customer-and-partner connections to globally develop Toyobo's clean technologies, including high-purity recovery devices designed to efficiently capture volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other effluents from the manufacturing of lithium-ion battery separators, water-treatment membranes used for desalination and other global