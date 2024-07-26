Head Office

Osaka Umeda Twin Towers South,

1-13-1 Umeda, Kita-ku, Osaka 530-0001, Japan

July 26, 2024

Toyobo selected as constituent of all six ESG indices adopted by GPIF again

Toyobo Co., Ltd., has once again been chosen as a constituent of all six stock price indices linked to environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment that are adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

The six indices are: FTSE Blossom Japan Index; FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index; MSCI Nihonkabu ESG Select Leaders Index; MSCI Japan Empowering Women (WIN) Select Index; S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index; and Morningstar Japan ex-REIT Gender Diversity Tilt Index.

Japan's GPIF, the world's largest pension fund, has adopted the six ESG investment indices as criteria for making ESG investment on domestic stocks*1. These indices are also used by investors around the world who consider ESG practices to be key investment judgement standards.

Under its corporate philosophy "Jun-Ri-Soku-Yu (Adhering to reason leads to prosperity)," Toyobo aims to be a group that will "continue to create the solutions needed by people and the Earth." Toyobo is promoting sustainability- based management, as demonstrated by Toyobo Group's "ideal state in 2030," "sustainability indicators" and "action plans" stipulated in "Sustainable Vision 2030*2, its long-term vision. The Group will continue to help realize a sustainable society by solving social issues through its business activities, while enhancing its corporate value.

ESG indices adopted by GPIF