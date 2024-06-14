June 14, 2024
Announcement of Management and Organizational Changes
Kiyosu, Japan, June 14, 2024: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. held an election for Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on June 14. After the Shareholders' Meeting, the Board decided to transfer some Directors and Corporate Officers, to establish new CxOs (Chief Officers) and to make changes in organizational responsibilities. Organizational reform and personnel change were also carried out on the same day.
1. Establishment of new CxOs and partial change in roles of CFO
Toyoda Gosei introduced a CxO system in June 2023 to delegate some of the authority and responsibilities of the company president to CxOs. This was done for global management of key functions beyond the framework of the company's different business headquarters and regional headquarters in order to achieve highly strategic operational execution and speedier management decisions. The company has now appointed a new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) to raise medium- and long-term corporate value by ensuring consistency in the execution of operations globally and through the management of human capital as it progresses toward the goals in the company's medium- to long-term business plan (2030 Business Plan).
|CxO Position
|Role
|COO
(Chief Operating Officer)
|Formulate strategy and finalize the allocation of resources to achieve medium- to long-term policy, and oversee work related to business operations
|
CHRO
(Chief Human Resources Officer)
|
Direct the human resources strategy needed in executing business and regional strategies to achieve medium- to long-term policy
Direct measures for self-realization of the diverse personnel who support
the sustainable growth of the company
(Support the well-being of employees)
|
[Partial change]
CFO
(Chief Financial Officer)
|
(With the introduction of a COO, the role of the CFO is now to specialize in financial strategy)
Direct financial strategy with an emphasis on the balance between growth potential, stability, and efficiency
2. Transfer of Directors and change in management
|Name
|Previous position
|New position*
|Naoki Miyazaki
|Director
|Chairman
|Hiroshi Yasuda
|
Executive Vice President
(Representative Director)
CFO, CMO,
Chief of Corporate Strategy
Headquarters, Chief of Automotive
Business Management Headquarters,
Chief of Carbon Neutrality and
Environment Promotion Division
|
Executive Vice President
(Representative Director)
COO, CMO,
Chief of Corporate Strategy Headquarters,
Chief of Automotive Business
Management Headquarters, Chief of
Carbon Neutrality and Environment
Promotion Division
|Masaki Oka
|
Director, Corporate Officer
Chief of General Administration and
Human Resources Headquarters,
Chief of Audit Division
|
Director, Corporate Officer
CHRO,
Chief of General Administration and
Human Resources Headquarters
|Mitsuhiro Nawashiro
|
Director, Corporate Officer
CTO,
Chief of Research and Development
Headquarters
|
Director, Corporate Officer
CTO,
Chief of Research and Development
Headquarters, Adviser of Life Solution
Business Headquarters
|Masanori Furukawa
|―
|Outside Director
|Shigeki Maeda
|―
|Outside Director
|Makoto Aou
|―
|Outside Director
* Underlines show changes (the same applies below)
3. Transfer of Corporate Officers and change in management
|Name
|Previous position
|New position*
|Kenji Hayashi
|
Corporate Officer
Chief of IE Business Headquarters
|
Corporate Officer
Chief of IE Business Headquarters,
Chief of Safety & Health Promotion
Headquarters
|Masayoshi Hachisuka
|
Executive Management
Chief of IT Headquarters, Deputy
Chief of Corporate Strategy
Headquarters
|
Corporate Officer
CFO,
Chief of IT Headquarters,
Deputy Chief of Corporate Strategy
Headquarters
|Hiroko Ando
|
Senior Management
General Manager of Legal Division,
Project General Manager of Corporate
Planning Division Corporate Planning
Department
|
Corporate Officer
Deputy Chief of General Administration
and Human Resources Headquarters,
Chief of Audit Division
4. Organizational Changes
FC and WS Business Headquarters
▽As one part of efforts for rubber business growth and more efficient in operations by leveraging the company's expertise in rubber, FC Manufacturing Division 2 and WS Manufacturing Division, both of which manufacture rubber parts, are being merged.
▽For Quality Control and Manufacturing Divisions in the Business Headquarters, the Haruhi and Heiwacho districts are reorganized as Division 1, and the Morimachi district as Division 2, and their names are changed.
IE Business Headquarters
▽To shift the value-up business from the planning to execution phase and accelerate its commercialization, the Value-up Business Planning Division is being merged into the EM Engineering Division (design and engineering).
SS Business Headquarters
▽As the company moves to expand sales of Safety System Products, the SS Production Engineering Division is being split and new SS Prod. Eng. Div. 1 (production preparation) and SS Prod. Eng. Div. 2 (development) are being established to strengthen production preparation and development functions.
5．Transfer/promotion of Executive Management, Division Deputy General Managers and above
5-1. Promotion to Executive Management
|Name
|Previous position
|New position*
|Takeshi Yamauchi
|
Deputy Chief of FC and WS Business
Headquarters;
General Manager of WS Business Planning
Division
|
Deputy Chief of FC and WS Business
Headquarters;
General Manager of WS Business Planning
Division
|Takashi Uemura
|
General Manager of New Value Creation
Division;
Project General Manager of Strategy
Promotion Division 2030 Business Plan
Promotion Department;
Project General Manager of New Value
Development Division Osaka-Kansai Japan
Expo Promotion Department;
Project General Manager of SS Engineering
Division 1
|
Chief of Life Solution Business
Headquarters;
General Manager of New Value Creation
Division;
Project General Manager of Strategy
Promotion Division 2030 Business Plan
Promotion Department
|Junya Furuta
|
President, Tianjin Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.;
President, Toyoda Gosei Star Light (Tianjin)
Auto Parts Co., Ltd.
|
President, Tianjin Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.;
President, Toyoda Gosei Star Light (Tianjin)
Auto Parts Co., Ltd.
|Robert Patrick
|President, TG Missouri Corporation
|
Deputy Chief of Americas Regional
Headquarters;
President, TG Missouri Corporation
5-2. Transfer of Headquarters and Business Headquarters Deputy Chiefs, and above
|Name
|Previous position
|New position*
|Masayoshi Kawachi
|
Chief of Safety & Health Promotion
Division;
Deputy Chief of Automotive Business
Management Headquarters
|
Deputy Chief of Carbon Neutrality and
Environment Promotion Division;
Deputy Chief of Automotive Business
Management Headquarters
|Soji Hamaji
|
General Manager of Production
Engineering Management Division
|
Deputy Chief of Automotive Business
Management Headquarters;
General Manager of Production
Engineering Management Division;
Project General Manager of Carbon
Neutrality and Environment Promotion
Division
|Katsuhiko Kato
|
Deputy Chief of Automotive Business Management Headquarters;
Project General Manager of Carbon
Neutrality and Environment Promotion Division
|President, Ichiei Industry Co., Ltd.
5-3. Transfer of Division Deputy General Managers and above
|Name
|Previous position
|New position*
|Masashi Umeda
|
General Manager of Human Resources
Division;
Project General Manager of Carbon
Neutrality and Environment Promotion
Division
|
General Manager of General
Administration Division;
General Manager of General
Administration Division General
Administration Department
|Osamu Haga
|
General Manager of General
Administration Division,
General Manager of General
Administration Division General
Administration Department
|
General Manager of Legal Division;
Project General Manager of Corporate
Planning Division Corporate Planning
Department
|Yuichiro Mizutani
|
General Manager of Human Resources
Division Human Resources
Department;
Project Manager of Strategy Promotion
Division 2030 Business Plan Promotion
Department
|
General Manager of Human Resources
Division;
Project Manager of Strategy Promotion
Division 2030 Business Plan Promotion
Department;
Project Manager of Carbon Neutrality and
Environment Promotion Division
|Eishin Mori
|
General Manager of FC Quality Control
Division;
Project General Manager of Quality
Assurance Division
|
General manager of FC and WS Quality
Control Division 1;
Project General Manager of FC and WS
Quality Control Division 2;
Project General Manager of Quality
Assurance Division
|Yoichi Saji
|
General Manager of WS Quality Control
Division;
Project General Manager of Quality
Assurance Division
|
General Manager of FC and WS Quality
Control Division 2;
Project General Manager of Quality
Assurance Division
|Ichiro Jinno
|
General Manager of FC Manufacturing
Division 1;
Plant Manager of Heiwacho Plant
|
General Manager of FC and WS
Manufacturing Division 1;
Plant Manager of Heiwacho Plant
|Shoichiro Sunaya
|
General Manager of WS Manufacturing
Division
|
General Manager ofFC and WS
Manufacturing Division 2;
Plant Manager of Morimachi Plant
|Yoshio Mukai
|
General Manager of FC Manufacturing
Division 2;
Plant Manager of Morimachi Plant
|
Project General Manager of FC and WS
Manufacturing Division 1
|Daiichiro Kawashima
|
Deputy Chief of IE Business
Headquarters;
General Manager of IE Development
Division
|Deputy Chief of IE Business Headquarters
|Hideto Maeda
|
General Manager of IE Development
Division Exterior Parts Development
Department
|
General Manager of IE Development
Division;
Project General Manager of Research and
Development Headquarters Module
Planning and Development Project
|Takehiko Shiraki
|
General Manager of Value-up Business
Planning Division;
Project General Manager of IE Business
Planning Division
|
Project General Manager of EM
Engineering Division;
Project General Manager of IE Business
Planning Division
|Takahiro Oishi
|
General Manager of SS Production
Engineering Division
|
General Manager of SS Production
Engineering Division 1
|Takashi Ui
|
General Manager of SS Production
Engineering Division SS Automation
and Carbon Neutrality Promotion
Department;
Project General Manager of Strategy
Promotion Division BR Material Recycle
Commercialization Project
|
General Manager of SS Production
Engineering Division 2;
Project General Manager of Strategy
Promotion Division BR Material Recycle
Commercialization Project
|Koji Anada
|
Project General Manager of Life
Solution Sales Division
|
General Manager of Life Solution Engineering
Division 2
|Haruyasu Mizutani
|
General Manager of Life Solution
Engineering Division 2
|
Project General Manager of Life Solution
Engineering Division 2
