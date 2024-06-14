June 14, 2024 Announcement of Management and Organizational Changes

Kiyosu, Japan, June 14, 2024: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. held an election for Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on June 14. After the Shareholders' Meeting, the Board decided to transfer some Directors and Corporate Officers, to establish new CxOs (Chief Officers) and to make changes in organizational responsibilities. Organizational reform and personnel change were also carried out on the same day.

1. Establishment of new CxOs and partial change in roles of CFO

Toyoda Gosei introduced a CxO system in June 2023 to delegate some of the authority and responsibilities of the company president to CxOs. This was done for global management of key functions beyond the framework of the company's different business headquarters and regional headquarters in order to achieve highly strategic operational execution and speedier management decisions. The company has now appointed a new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) to raise medium- and long-term corporate value by ensuring consistency in the execution of operations globally and through the management of human capital as it progresses toward the goals in the company's medium- to long-term business plan (2030 Business Plan).

CxO Position Role COO

(Chief Operating Officer) Formulate strategy and finalize the allocation of resources to achieve medium- to long-term policy, and oversee work related to business operations CHRO

(Chief Human Resources Officer) Direct the human resources strategy needed in executing business and regional strategies to achieve medium- to long-term policy

Direct measures for self-realization of the diverse personnel who support

the sustainable growth of the company

(Support the well-being of employees) [Partial change]

CFO

(Chief Financial Officer) (With the introduction of a COO, the role of the CFO is now to specialize in financial strategy)

Direct financial strategy with an emphasis on the balance between growth potential, stability, and efficiency

2. Transfer of Directors and change in management

Name Previous position New position* Naoki Miyazaki Director Chairman Hiroshi Yasuda Executive Vice President

(Representative Director)

CFO, CMO,

Chief of Corporate Strategy

Headquarters, Chief of Automotive

Business Management Headquarters,

Chief of Carbon Neutrality and

Environment Promotion Division Executive Vice President

(Representative Director)

COO , CMO,

Chief of Corporate Strategy Headquarters,

Chief of Automotive Business

Management Headquarters, Chief of

Carbon Neutrality and Environment

Promotion Division Masaki Oka Director, Corporate Officer

Chief of General Administration and

Human Resources Headquarters,

Chief of Audit Division Director, Corporate Officer

CHRO ,

Chief of General Administration and

Human Resources Headquarters Mitsuhiro Nawashiro Director, Corporate Officer

CTO,

Chief of Research and Development

Headquarters Director, Corporate Officer

CTO,

Chief of Research and Development

Headquarters, Adviser of Life Solution

Business Headquarters Masanori Furukawa ― Outside Director Shigeki Maeda ― Outside Director Makoto Aou ― Outside Director

* Underlines show changes (the same applies below)

3. Transfer of Corporate Officers and change in management

Name Previous position New position* Kenji Hayashi Corporate Officer

Chief of IE Business Headquarters Corporate Officer

Chief of IE Business Headquarters,

Chief of Safety & Health Promotion

Headquarters Masayoshi Hachisuka Executive Management

Chief of IT Headquarters, Deputy

Chief of Corporate Strategy

Headquarters Corporate Officer

CFO ,

Chief of IT Headquarters,

Deputy Chief of Corporate Strategy

Headquarters Hiroko Ando Senior Management

General Manager of Legal Division,

Project General Manager of Corporate

Planning Division Corporate Planning

Department Corporate Officer

Deputy Chief of General Administration

and Human Resources Headquarters,

Chief of Audit Division

4. Organizational Changes

FC and WS Business Headquarters

▽As one part of efforts for rubber business growth and more efficient in operations by leveraging the company's expertise in rubber, FC Manufacturing Division 2 and WS Manufacturing Division, both of which manufacture rubber parts, are being merged. ▽For Quality Control and Manufacturing Divisions in the Business Headquarters, the Haruhi and Heiwacho districts are reorganized as Division 1, and the Morimachi district as Division 2, and their names are changed.

IE Business Headquarters

▽To shift the value-up business from the planning to execution phase and accelerate its commercialization, the Value-up Business Planning Division is being merged into the EM Engineering Division (design and engineering).

SS Business Headquarters

▽As the company moves to expand sales of Safety System Products, the SS Production Engineering Division is being split and new SS Prod. Eng. Div. 1 (production preparation) and SS Prod. Eng. Div. 2 (development) are being established to strengthen production preparation and development functions.

5．Transfer/promotion of Executive Management, Division Deputy General Managers and above

5-1. Promotion to Executive Management

Name Previous position New position* Takeshi Yamauchi Deputy Chief of FC and WS Business

Headquarters;

General Manager of WS Business Planning

Division Deputy Chief of FC and WS Business

Headquarters;

General Manager of WS Business Planning

Division Takashi Uemura General Manager of New Value Creation

Division;

Project General Manager of Strategy

Promotion Division 2030 Business Plan

Promotion Department;

Project General Manager of New Value

Development Division Osaka-Kansai Japan

Expo Promotion Department;

Project General Manager of SS Engineering

Division 1 Chief of Life Solution Business

Headquarters;

General Manager of New Value Creation

Division;

Project General Manager of Strategy

Promotion Division 2030 Business Plan

Promotion Department Junya Furuta President, Tianjin Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.;

President, Toyoda Gosei Star Light (Tianjin)

Auto Parts Co., Ltd. President, Tianjin Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.;

President, Toyoda Gosei Star Light (Tianjin)

Auto Parts Co., Ltd. Robert Patrick President, TG Missouri Corporation Deputy Chief of Americas Regional

Headquarters;

President, TG Missouri Corporation

5-2. Transfer of Headquarters and Business Headquarters Deputy Chiefs, and above

Name Previous position New position* Masayoshi Kawachi Chief of Safety & Health Promotion

Division;

Deputy Chief of Automotive Business

Management Headquarters Deputy Chief of Carbon Neutrality and

Environment Promotion Division;

Deputy Chief of Automotive Business

Management Headquarters Soji Hamaji General Manager of Production

Engineering Management Division Deputy Chief of Automotive Business

Management Headquarters;

General Manager of Production

Engineering Management Division;

Project General Manager of Carbon

Neutrality and Environment Promotion

Division Katsuhiko Kato Deputy Chief of Automotive Business Management Headquarters;

Project General Manager of Carbon

Neutrality and Environment Promotion Division

President, Ichiei Industry Co., Ltd.

5-3. Transfer of Division Deputy General Managers and above