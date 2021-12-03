Log in
    7282   JP3634200004

TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.

(7282)
Toyoda Gosei Develops Full Color LED Vehicle Interior Lamps

12/03/2021 | 01:01am EST
Interior lighting accentuates the attractiveness of interior form and materials

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) has developed full color LED lamps that infuse vehicle interiors with colored light. The hue can be changed freely from among 64 colors to suit the user’s mood and respond in various other ways to individual preferences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005013/en/

Full color LED vehicle interior lamp (Photo: Business Wire)

Full color LED vehicle interior lamp (Photo: Business Wire)

Previous LED vehicle interior lamps produced slight differences in color in different locations, but the new light achieves full color with red, green, and blue LEDs (the three primary colors of light) in a single unit. At the same time, color variance is minimized by incorporating an electronic component that controls the amount of light. This contributes to creating the color the user desires in the vehicle space. These lamps are used on the new LEXUS NX.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to develop products that raise functionality and esthetic appeal and contribute to the creation of attractive automobiles by combining electronic components with its core technologies in rubber and plastic products.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 837 B 7 392 M 7 392 M
Net income 2022 31 300 M 277 M 277 M
Net Debt 2022 29 651 M 262 M 262 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,55x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 299 B 2 642 M 2 638 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 38 823
Free-Float 52,0%
Technical analysis trends TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 307,00 JPY
Average target price 3 208,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toru Koyama President & Representative Director
Naoki Miyazaki Chairman
Masaki Oka Director, GM-Accounting & Information Technology
Sojiro Tsuchiya Independent Outside Director
Kimio Yamaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.-22.97%2 642
DENSO CORPORATION36.14%57 742
APTIV PLC22.80%43 282
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.6.26%22 747
CONTINENTAL AG-10.88%22 205
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.3.86%21 199