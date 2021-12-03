Toyoda Gosei Develops Full Color LED Vehicle Interior Lamps

Interior lighting accentuates the attractiveness of interior form and materials

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) has developed full color LED lamps that infuse vehicle interiors with colored light. The hue can be changed freely from among 64 colors to suit the user’s mood and respond in various other ways to individual preferences.

Full color LED vehicle interior lamp (Photo: Business Wire)

Previous LED vehicle interior lamps produced slight differences in color in different locations, but the new light achieves full color with red, green, and blue LEDs (the three primary colors of light) in a single unit. At the same time, color variance is minimized by incorporating an electronic component that controls the amount of light. This contributes to creating the color the user desires in the vehicle space. These lamps are used on the new LEXUS NX.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to develop products that raise functionality and esthetic appeal and contribute to the creation of attractive automobiles by combining electronic components with its core technologies in rubber and plastic products.

