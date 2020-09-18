Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.    7282   JP3634200004

TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.

(7282)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 09/17
2340 JPY   -1.02%
12:05aTOYODA GOSEI : Develops LED Illuminated Emblem
PU
12:01aTOYODA GOSEI : Develops LED Illuminated Emblem
BU
09/02TOYODA GOSEI : Introduces Weatherstrip for Elegant Lexus LC 500 Convertible
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyoda Gosei : Develops LED Illuminated Emblem

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 12:01am EDT

For Dongfeng’s new brand

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.(TOKYO:7282) has developed an LED illuminated emblem that lights up the front face of vehicles. It will be used on several models of VOYAH, a luxury brand of new energy vehicles that will be launched starting in 2021 by Dongfeng Motor Corporation, a major Chinese state-owned automobile manufacturer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005344/en/

VOYAH i-Land (Graphic: Business Wire)

VOYAH i-Land (Graphic: Business Wire)

China is a market of focus for Toyoda Gosei, and the company has been making considerable effort to offer high-quality products for the Chinese market, the world’s largest. This has led to Dongfeng’s selection of Toyoda Gosei as one of its strategic partners who will support the automakers’ strategic direction. The LED illuminated emblem symbolizes Dongfeng’s push for new energy vehicles, and gave an advanced look to the front exterior of i-Land, a concept model that was unveiled in July 2020 at Dongfeng’s presentation event to unveil its new brand strategy.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to meet diverse design needs by using its technologies for plastic decorating and molding, LEDs, and other core areas.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
12:05aTOYODA GOSEI : Develops LED Illuminated Emblem
PU
12:01aTOYODA GOSEI : Develops LED Illuminated Emblem
BU
09/02TOYODA GOSEI : Introduces Weatherstrip for Elegant Lexus LC 500 Convertible
AQ
08/28TOYODA GOSEI : Introduces Weatherstrip for Elegant Lexus LC 500 Convertible
PU
07/29TOYODA GOSEI : Develops Deep UV LED Light Module for Sterilization
PU
07/29TOYODA GOSEI : to Partner with Ossia Inc.,a World Leader in Wireless Power
PU
07/29TOYODA GOSEI : to Partner With Ossia Inc., a World Leader in Wireless Power
BU
07/22TOYODA GOSEI : Develops Deep UV LED Light Module for Sterilization
BU
06/12TOYODA GOSEI : Announcement of Management and Organizational Changes
AQ
04/08TOYODA GOSEI : Invests in Uhuru, an IoT Services Provider
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 703 B 6 701 M 6 701 M
Net income 2021 9 714 M 92,6 M 92,6 M
Net Debt 2021 13 213 M 126 M 126 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,2x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 303 B 2 891 M 2 887 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 39 403
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 716,67 JPY
Last Close Price 2 340,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toru Koyama President & Representative Director
Naoki Miyazaki Chairman
Masaki Oka Director, GM-Accounting & Information Technology
Tomonobu Yamada Representative Director & Vice President
Masakazu Hashimoto Director & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.-14.75%2 919
DENSO CORPORATION-9.38%34 192
APTIV PLC-12.30%22 944
CONTINENTAL AG-18.71%22 528
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-5.47%19 324
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-1.22%17 232
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group