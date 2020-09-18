News Release

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

September 18, 2020

Toyoda Gosei Develops LED Illuminated Emblem

For Dongfeng's new brand

Kiyosu, Japan, September 18, 2020: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has developed an LED illuminated emblem that lights up the front face of vehicles. It will be used on several models of VOYAH, a luxury brand of new energy vehicles that will be launched starting in 2021 by Dongfeng Motor Corporation, a major Chinese state-owned automobile manufacturer.

China is a market of focus for Toyoda Gosei, and the company has been making considerable effort to offer high-quality products for the Chinese market, the world's largest. This has led to Dongfeng's selection of Toyoda Gosei as one of its strategic partners who will support the automakers' strategic direction. The LED illuminated emblem symbolizes Dongfeng's push for new energy vehicles, and gave an advanced look to the front exterior of i-Land, a concept model that was unveiled in July 2020 at Dongfeng's presentation event to unveil its new brand strategy.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to meet diverse design needs by using its technologies for plastic decorating and molding, LEDs, and other core areas.

VOYAH i-Land

LED Illuminated Emblem (on i-Land concept model)