  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7282   JP3634200004

TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.

(7282)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-04 am EDT
2301.00 JPY   +0.17%
02:01aToyoda Gosei Develops World's First Millimeter Wave Radar Compatible Emblem that Emits Light
BU
02:01aToyoda Gosei Develops “LED Shadow Illumination” for Vehicle Interiors
BU
03/30TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyoda Gosei Develops World's First Millimeter Wave Radar Compatible Emblem that Emits Light

04/04/2023 | 02:01am EDT
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) has developed the world’s first* automobile emblem that is both transparent to millimeter wave radar and luminescent. This product will be used on the new Lexus RZ battery electric vehicle (BEV) from Toyota Motor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005044/en/

Emblem used on LEXUS RZ (when emitting white light) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Emblem used on LEXUS RZ (when emitting white light) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Toyoda Gosei has previously provided millimeter wave radar compatible emblems, which offer both an attractive metallic appearance and transparency to millimeter wave radar for advanced driving support systems, and luminescent emblems that accentuate the brand logo with LED light. The newly-developed emblem offers both transparency and luminescence thanks to the company’s metallic painting technology and optical design technology. This product also provides a light notification function that indicates the BEV’s charging status or when the driver is approaching (communication between vehicle and user), and contribute to achieving advanced functions and design suited to BEVs. Toyoda Gosei received the CE Special Award for the new emblem at the Toyota Motor Corporation Project Awards.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to contribute to the creation of safer and more attractive automobiles through the development of new products that integrate sensing functions using millimeter wave radar or LiDAR into front-end products, which demand a high aesthetic sense as the face of the vehicle.

*As of March 31, 2023, based on an internal survey.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 937 B 7 076 M 7 076 M
Net income 2023 24 147 M 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2023 64 715 M 489 M 489 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 2,65%
Capitalization 297 B 2 247 M 2 247 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 39 511
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 297,00 JPY
Average target price 2 621,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toru Koyama President & Representative Director
Naoki Miyazaki Chairman
Masaki Oka Executive Officer & General Manager-Accounting
Sojiro Tsuchiya Independent Outside Director
Kimio Yamaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.11.89%2 247
DENSO CORPORATION14.44%42 321
APTIV PLC18.64%29 937
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.22.33%15 535
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.60%15 265
CONTINENTAL AG23.12%15 003
