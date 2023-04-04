Advanced search
    7282   JP3634200004

TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.

(7282)
2023-04-04
2301.00 JPY   +0.17%
Toyoda Gosei Develops World's First Millimeter Wave Radar Compatible Emblem that Emits Light
BU
Toyoda Gosei Develops "LED Shadow Illumination" for Vehicle Interiors
BU
03/30TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Toyoda Gosei Develops "LED Shadow Illumination" for Vehicle Interiors

04/04/2023
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) has developed an LED lamp unit that projects patterns in vehicle interiors using shadow. This product will be used on the new Lexus RZ battery electric vehicle from Toyota Motor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005034/en/

LED Shadow Illumination (Graphic: Business Wire)

LED Shadow Illumination (Graphic: Business Wire)

A plate with delicate decorative patterns is built into the LED lamp unit that was mainly used in the interior lighting. This projects an attractive ornamental design on the door interior to present a fresh impression at night, as if the vehicle interior had been given a makeover. Toyoda Gosei’s optical technology prevents passenger shadows by projecting light diagonally from the front, while at the same time the pattern is vividly projected even at sites separated from the light source.

The newly-developed illumination product can provide different light colors and pattern variations. Different appearances are also expressed depending on the interior materials, which will contribute to diversity of interior design suitable to vehicle grade.


© Business Wire 2023
