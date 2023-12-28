Toyoda Gosei : Enhances Its Technical Development Capacity in India
December 27, 2023 at 11:04 pm EST
Share
December 28, 2023
Expansion of airbag development center
Toyoda Gosei Enhances Its Technical Development Capacity in India
JP Ver.
Kiyosu, Japan, December 28, 2023: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has relocated and enlarged its existing engineering and sales office to the new Toyoda Gosei Technical Center India, a branch office of Toyoda Gosei Minda India, in Manesar, Haryana. With this enhancement of technical development capacity, Toyoda Gosei will better meet growing demands for safety systems and increase its business in the rapidly growing Indian automotive market.
Toyoda Gosei is optimizing its development and production network in India as a key market, where automobile production continues to rise. With a growing awareness of automobile safety, more automobiles are being equipped with airbags to protect vehicle occupants during traffic accidents. By enhancing its technical development capacity, Toyoda Gosei will be able to respond more quickly to the product development needs of automakers in India. Together with the introduction of airbag assessment equipment and facilities, the company plans to double its number of engineers in the coming years. Strengthened technical capability in the expanding Indian market will also lead to Toyoda Gosei' global business growth.
Toyoda Gosei seeks to grow sales in India, centered on its mainstay safety systems, both to existing and future customers.
Outline of Toyoda Gosei Technical Center India*
Location
Haryana, India
Before move: Gurgaon
After move: Manesar
Time of move
November 2023
No. of employees
34 (as of December , 2023)
66 (planned for December 2028)
Total floor area
1,300m2
Business
Development, engineering and sales of airbags, other products
Assessment facilities
Airbag deployment test equipment,
Impactor test equipment,
Environmental degradation test
equipment, other
* Opened as a branch office of Toyoda Gosei Minda India
Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2023 04:03:41 UTC.
TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD. is a company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of automobile parts and optoelectronic products. The Company operates in two business segments. The Automobile Parts segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of body sealing products, such as door weather strip and glass run; functionality parts, including functionality system components and fuel tank modules; interior and exterior parts, such as instrument panels and console boxes; safety system products, such as handles and air bag modules, as well as metal molds and machinery, among others. The Optoelectronic Product segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high luminosity light-emitting diode lamp chip for liquid crystal backlights/ illumination light source.