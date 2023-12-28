December 28, 2023 Expansion of airbag development center Toyoda Gosei Enhances Its Technical Development Capacity in India

JP Ver.

Kiyosu, Japan, December 28, 2023: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has relocated and enlarged its existing engineering and sales office to the new Toyoda Gosei Technical Center India, a branch office of Toyoda Gosei Minda India, in Manesar, Haryana. With this enhancement of technical development capacity, Toyoda Gosei will better meet growing demands for safety systems and increase its business in the rapidly growing Indian automotive market.

Toyoda Gosei is optimizing its development and production network in India as a key market, where automobile production continues to rise. With a growing awareness of automobile safety, more automobiles are being equipped with airbags to protect vehicle occupants during traffic accidents. By enhancing its technical development capacity, Toyoda Gosei will be able to respond more quickly to the product development needs of automakers in India. Together with the introduction of airbag assessment equipment and facilities, the company plans to double its number of engineers in the coming years. Strengthened technical capability in the expanding Indian market will also lead to Toyoda Gosei' global business growth.

Toyoda Gosei seeks to grow sales in India, centered on its mainstay safety systems, both to existing and future customers.

Outline of Toyoda Gosei Technical Center India* Location Haryana, India

Before move: Gurgaon

After move: Manesar Time of move November 2023 No. of employees 34 (as of December , 2023)

66 (planned for December 2028) Total floor area 1,300m2 Business Development, engineering and sales of airbags, other products Assessment facilities Airbag deployment test equipment,

Impactor test equipment,

Environmental degradation test

equipment, other * Opened as a branch office of Toyoda Gosei Minda India Toyoda Gosei Technical Center India