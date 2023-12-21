Toyoda Gosei : Increases Automotive Exterior Part Production Capacity in Mexico
December 20, 2023 at 11:08 pm EST
December 21, 2023
Toyoda Gosei Increases Automotive Exterior Part Production Capacity in Mexico
Kiyosu, Japan, December 21, 2023: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has increased the production capacity of Toyoda Gosei Irapuato Mexico, S.A. de C.V., one of its production subsidiaries in Mexico, to strengthen its production network for automotive products in the key North American market.
The manufacturing facility has been enlarged and new production equipment has been installed to meet the growing demand for large painted products, such as rear spoilers and bumper peripheral parts. Production of these parts has been started in December 2023. This plant upgrade is an opportunity to introduce the latest energy-saving machinery, such as molding machines that cut CO2 emissions by about 40% compared with previous machines, for more environmentally-friendly manufacturing.
Outline of Toyoda Gosei Irapuato Mexico
Company name
Toyoda Gosei Irapuato Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Established
August 2014
Capital
USD 59.50 million
Shareholders
Toyoda Gosei North America Corp. (Group headquarters for the Americas) 91.4%
Toyota Tsusho Corp. 8.6%
Location
Irapuato, Guanajuato, Mexico
Products
Interior/exterior products, functional products
Area
Land:
Approx. 150,000m2
Buildings:
Current
Approx. 40,500m2
After expansion
Approx. 48,700m2
No. employees
882 (as of Oct. 31, 2023)
Investment
Approx. JPY 1.6 billion
(Calculated at USD1 = JPY135)
Production network for interior/exterior parts in North America
