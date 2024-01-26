Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) will invest $59.9M (USD) to increase production capacity at two of its American subsidiaries, TG Missouri Corporation (TGMO) and TG Kentucky, LLC (TGKY), to keep up with growing sales of interior and exterior automotive parts in the key North American market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240125937091/en/
Production network for interior/exterior parts in North America (Graphic: Business Wire)
In the coming years automakers are expected to introduce more diverse lineups of vehicle types, including battery electric vehicles and others. With a view to this evolution in automobiles, Toyoda Gosei will establish a network that can provide products with a wide range of variations, such as many different types of large painted products that are front and rear components of automobiles.
For this purpose, the company is enlarging plant buildings and installing large, energy-efficient electric molding machines and highly efficient painting booths. It is also incorporating the latest production technology, such as product assembly and transport automation and IoT systems that centrally manage production processes, and optimizing production layouts.
North America is a key market in Toyoda Gosei’s medium- to long-term business strategy (2030 Business Plan). Going forward, the company will expand its development and production network to flexibly and rapidly meet customer needs in this essential market.
Outline of TGMO and TGKY, where production capacity is being enhanced
Name
TG Missouri Corporation
TG Kentucky, LLC
Established
April 1986
November 1997
Capital
USD 30 million
USD 54 million
Shareholders
Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation* 80%
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 20%
Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation 100%
Plants
Perryville Plant (HQ)
Indiana Plant
―
Location
Perryville, Missouri
New Albany, Indiana
Lebanon, Kentucky
Products
Interiors and exteriors
Safety systems
Interiors and exteriors
Interiors and exteriors
Functional components
Land area
Approx. 995,000 m2
Approx. 102,000 m2
Approx. 327,000 m2
Building area
Approx. 120,000 m2
After expansion
→ Approx. 123,000 m2
Approx. 26,000 m2
Approx. 58,000 m2
After expansion
→ Approx. 66,000 m2
Employees
1,715 (as of December 31, 2023)
379 (as of December 31, 2023)
1,057 (as of December 31, 2023)
Main new equipment and machinery
Molding machines, assembly equipment, collaborative robots, automated guided vehicles (AGVs)
Molding machines, assembly equipment
Molding machines, painting equipment, collaborative robots, automated guided vehicles (AGVs)
Start of operations
Planned for December 2025 (in new building additions)
New investment amount
USD 21 million
USD 38.9 million
* Toyoda Gosei Group headquarters for the Americas
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240125937091/en/