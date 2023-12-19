Toyoda Gosei : Invests in KEYes Inc., a Startup Developing Padlocks that Can Be Managed with Smartphones
December 18, 2023 at 11:02 pm EST
Share
December 19, 2023
Toyoda Gosei Invests in KEYes Inc., a Startup Developing Padlocks that Can Be Managed with Smartphones
JP Ver.
Kiyosu, Japan, December 19, 2023: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has invested* in KEYes Inc., which manufactures and sells smart padlocks, or digitalized padlock system that enables unlocking operation with a smartphone and management of usage history and other information.
In combination with the KEYes' dedicated app, the smart padlocks ease lock management in ways such as monitoring the history of use (when, where, and by whom the lock was opened), setting user authorization, and checking whether the padlock is locked or unlocked. Through the development of smart padlocks, KEYes aims to improve the safety and convenience of lock management.
Toyoda Gosei will explore ways to collaborate with KEYes in developing padlock management systems for the manufacturing industry. By digitally transforming safety management operations, the new systems are promising for improving workplace safety in production floor machinery, toxic substance storage areas and elsewhere.
* Investment made in November 2023, through Toyoda Gosei's Corporate Venture Capital Dept., an internal organization dedicated to these investments.
Management of history (when, where, and by whom lock was opened) and user authorization (who can open which locks), and confirmation of whether a lock is locked or unlocked
⇒Improved safety and convenience of lock
and key management
Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2023 04:01:32 UTC.
TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD. is a company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of automobile parts and optoelectronic products. The Company operates in two business segments. The Automobile Parts segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of body sealing products, such as door weather strip and glass run; functionality parts, including functionality system components and fuel tank modules; interior and exterior parts, such as instrument panels and console boxes; safety system products, such as handles and air bag modules, as well as metal molds and machinery, among others. The Optoelectronic Product segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high luminosity light-emitting diode lamp chip for liquid crystal backlights/ illumination light source.