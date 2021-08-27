Toyoda Gosei : Launches UV-C High-Speed Surface Disinfector

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) will launch a “UV-C High-Speed Surface Disinfector,” which uses deep ultraviolet (UV-C) LEDs that effectively kill viruses and bacteria, in November 2021. Preorders of the product will be accepted from September 1.

UV-C High-Speed Surface Disinfector (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the recent rise in awareness of infection prevention, Toyoda Gosei is launching various products that disinfect air and surfaces using UV-C LEDs. The UV-C High-Speed Surface Disinfector eliminates more than 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on both top and bottom surfaces of smart phones and other devices in 7 seconds (among fastest times in the world*). The disinfector employs a special optical mechanism to concentrate the irradiating UV-C. It can be used in restaurants, hotels, offices, hospitals and various other places to easily disinfect small personal items upon entry and during personal interactions to improve the hygienic environment.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to contribute to a healthier and safer society.

*According to in-house investigation (as of July 31, 2021)

