  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7282   JP3634200004

TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.

(7282)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyoda Gosei : Launches UV-C High-Speed Surface Disinfector

08/27/2021 | 02:01am EDT
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) will launch a “UV-C High-Speed Surface Disinfector,” which uses deep ultraviolet (UV-C) LEDs that effectively kill viruses and bacteria, in November 2021. Preorders of the product will be accepted from September 1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005189/en/

UV-C High-Speed Surface Disinfector (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the recent rise in awareness of infection prevention, Toyoda Gosei is launching various products that disinfect air and surfaces using UV-C LEDs. The UV-C High-Speed Surface Disinfector eliminates more than 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on both top and bottom surfaces of smart phones and other devices in 7 seconds (among fastest times in the world*). The disinfector employs a special optical mechanism to concentrate the irradiating UV-C. It can be used in restaurants, hotels, offices, hospitals and various other places to easily disinfect small personal items upon entry and during personal interactions to improve the hygienic environment.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to contribute to a healthier and safer society.

*According to in-house investigation (as of July 31, 2021)


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 848 B 7 706 M 7 706 M
Net income 2022 32 317 M 294 M 294 M
Net Debt 2022 32 209 M 293 M 293 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,14x
Yield 2022 3,08%
Capitalization 295 B 2 683 M 2 683 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 38 823
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 280,00 JPY
Average target price 3 364,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toru Koyama President & Representative Director
Naoki Miyazaki Chairman
Masaki Oka Director, GM-Accounting & Information Technology
Sojiro Tsuchiya Independent Outside Director
Kimio Yamaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.-23.87%2 683
DENSO CORPORATION22.87%52 750
APTIV PLC20.82%42 583
CONTINENTAL AG-6.31%26 827
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.22.75%24 965
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.12.82%24 194