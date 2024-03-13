Named to Leaderboard for efforts to reduce greenhouse gases

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) has been named to the CDP1 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard for the fifth consecutive year. CDP is an international not-for-profit environmental organization that conducts an annual Supplier Engagement Rating on climate issues, with the top-rated companies named to the Leaderboard.

This CDP rating assesses how effectively companies collaborate with each of their suppliers in efforts to reduce climate change risks. In this survey, Toyoda Gosei was rated highly for formulating for supplier environmental activity guidelines to reduce CO 2 over the entire supply chain, for the company’s information disclosure on Scope 32 emissions, and other efforts.

Leaving a rich earth for the future is one of Toyoda Gosei’s corporate missions, and the company is leveraging its expertise in rubber and plastics to help bring about a decarbonized society. Toyoda Gosei is working closely with suppliers to fight climate change by reducing Scope 3 CO 2 emissions. In addition to sharing benchmark examples of energy savings in production processes, Toyoda Gosei supports the joint planning and execution of CO 2 reduction plans with each supplier.

The global Toyoda Gosei Group, together with suppliers, will continue to promote environmentally-friendly business activities in moving toward a sustainable society.

1 A not-for-profit organization (NPO) based in England that seeks information disclosure from major companies and cities in the world on their efforts to address climate change and water management, and conducts surveys and assessments. Its surveys are backed by institutional investors, and it is one of the ratings agencies most trusted by investors. 2 Among greenhouse gas emissions over the entire supply chain, Scope 3 emissions refers to all indirect emissions excluding the emissions by the company itself (Scope 1) and emissions from things such as electricity and heat supplied by other companies (Scope 2). Scope 3 emissions include emissions from procurement of materials and parts prior to production, processing and transport of products after shipment, and disposal.

