June 07, 2024 Toyoda Gosei Starts Trial at Toyota Housing Development of Next-Generation Technology for Better Living

Kiyosu, Japan, June 7, 2024: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has started a trial of new technology at a large housing development by Toyota Housing Corporation. This technology is a new field for Toyoda Gosei that will contribute to better living. As a first step, the company is conducting an experiential display of microwave power technology, or next-generation wireless power.

Based on its 2030 Business Plan, Toyoda Gosei is developing solutions for social issues with the aim of contributing to a future of better mobility and living. It is currently partnering with Toyota Housing in its efforts to create new value for better living in community.

The trial microwave power supply products can power electronic devices wirelessly over distances of several meters and contribute to more comfortable living1. This is the first display in Japan in an actual living environment, and people's experiences in common facilities within the housing development will serve for wider recognition of this new technology and allow users' voices to be incorporated in further product development.

Toyoda Gosei is also planning trials of other new technologies in the same housing development. Based on these trials as a foothold, the company will collaborate with various device manufacturers. With a view toward use in infrastructure for future mobility and smart cities, Toyoda Gosei will continue developing technology and products to create new value for better living.

Main trial products

Left: Power transmitter (Ossia Cota ® Power Hub 2 ). Center: Smart phone charging receiver (Ossia Cota Forever Magnetic Charger).

Received an award in the smart phone category at CES 2024, the world's largest consumer technology show Right: AA battery type receiver (Ossia Cota Forever Battery). (Other: "Device pit" concept for built-in charging spots in the home etc.)

Common facility (clubhouse) where trial is taking place