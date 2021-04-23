Toyoda Gosei : Enhances Production Capacity in China for Car Safety-Related Products

Log in
  5. Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
    7282   JP3634200004

TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.

(7282)
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.’s (TOKYO:7282) subsidiary in China, Toyoda Gosei (Zhangjiagang) Co., Ltd. (TGZH), has started production of millimeter wave compatible emblems and airbag inflators to meet the growing demands for these products in the world’s largest automotive market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005033/en/

Millimeter wave compatible emblem (Photo: Business Wire)

Millimeter wave compatible emblem (Photo: Business Wire)

Millimeter wave compatible emblems allow the passage of millimeter wave radar that senses the situation around vehicles. These emblems are used for autonomous driving, and so are increasingly being adopted. Demand for inflators is also rising with the growing production of airbags in response to stricter safety regulations around the world. In China, these products were previously all procured from suppliers and Toyoda Gosei Group companies in other countries, but now production has started locally at TGZH. This will help the Toyoda Gosei Group to enhance its price competitiveness and supply capacity.

TGZH has the capacity to produce approximately 600,000 millimeter wave compatible emblems and approximately 2.3 million inflators* annually.

China is a market of focus for Toyoda Gosei and the company continues to supply automakers there with high-quality products that support safety.

*Toyoda Gosei Group mainly purchases inflators from Daicel Corporation and Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. while producing some in-house.

Outline of TGZH

Company name

Toyoda Gosei (Zhangjiagang) Co., Ltd.

Founded

October 2003

Location

113, Zhonghua Road, Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone, Jiangsu Province, China

Capital

USD 51.09 million

Area

Land: Approx. 180,000 m2

Building: Approx. 51,000 m2

Products

Safety systems, interiors and exteriors etc.

No. of employees

833 (as of March 31, 2021)

 


© Business Wire 2021
