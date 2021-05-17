Toyoda Gosei : Starts Operation of New Plant in Mexico

To meet growing demand for airbags

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) has established a new plant in Mexico, the TAPEX Mexicana, S.A. de C.V. (TAPEX) Monterrey Plant, and started its production of the bags that are a main component of automotive airbags in March 2021. This will help to meet the growing demand for airbags.

In Toyoda Gosei’s medium-term 2025 Business Plan, airbags and other safety system products are a key area that will drive future business growth, and the company is focusing effort on increasing sales to Japanese automakers and other customers. The bags are produced mainly in Mexico and Vietnam to raise cost competitiveness. With the operation of the new plant in Mexico, Toyoda Gosei will increase annual bag production capacity by about 8 million units.

The company plans to increase airbag production in the entire Toyoda Gosei Group by about 1.6-fold, to approximately 100 million units, over the five years from FY2018 to FY2023.

Outline of TAPEX Company name TAPEX Mexicana, S.A. de C.V. Founded February 2003 (capital participation) Capital USD 11.36 million Shareholder Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation 100%

(Toyoda Gosei’s regional headquarters for the Americas) Headquarters Plant Monterrey Plant [begun operations] Location Matamoros, Mexico Monterrey, Mexico Products Bags, steering wheels Bags Area Land Approx. 53,000 m2 Approx. 25,000 m2 Building Approx. 32,000 m2 Approx. 14,000 m2 No. of employees 4,155

(as of March 31, 2021) 101

(as of March 31, 2021)

