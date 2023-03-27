Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7282   JP3634200004

TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.

(7282)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:57:19 2023-03-27 am EDT
2177.00 JPY   +0.88%
02:01aToyoda Gosei to Enhance Production Capacity for Safety Systems in Brazil
BU
03/16Toyoda Gosei Invests in Bike Share Operator neuet, Inc.
AQ
03/16Neuet, Inc. announced that it has received funding from Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyoda Gosei to Enhance Production Capacity for Safety Systems in Brazil

03/27/2023 | 02:01am EDT
Growing sales of airbags and steering wheels

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) will enhance the production capacity at its Group company in Brazil, GDBR Industria e Comercio de Componentes Quimicos e de Borracha Ltda. (GDBR), in order to keep pace with the growing sales of airbags and other safety systems in South America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230326005001/en/

After completion of new wing (Graphic: Business Wire)

After completion of new wing (Graphic: Business Wire)

Toyoda Gosei will expand the GDBR plant building and install airbag and steering wheel production equipment to raise production capacity, while also seeking to improve productivity by optimizing the layout of the entire manufacturing facility.

The Toyoda Gosei Group began producing automotive parts at GBDR, its first location in Brazil, in 2015. Since then, it has increased production and sales centered on interior and exterior products and door and window sealing rubber products (weatherstrips). It will continue to meet the needs of automakers and grow its business in the South American market, where sustained growth is expected, with a special focus on safety systems, one of the company’s major products.

Outline of GDBR

Established

March 2013

Location

Itapetininga, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Capital

BRL90 million → BRL118 million after capital increase

Land area

Approx. 220,000 m2

Bldg. area

Approx. 18,000 m2 → Approx. 22,800 m2 after expansion

Products

Safety systems (driver & passenger-side airbags, side airbags, steering wheels)

 

Interior products (instrument panel components)

 

Weatherstrips (glass runs, door weatherstrips)

No. of employees

449 (as of January 31, 2023)

New equipment

Airbag assembly machines, steering wheel molding/assembly machines

Investment amount

BRL56 million (approx. JPY1.4 billion calculated at BRL1 = JPY25)

 


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 937 B 7 165 M 7 165 M
Net income 2023 24 147 M 185 M 185 M
Net Debt 2023 64 715 M 495 M 495 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 2,82%
Capitalization 279 B 2 138 M 2 138 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 39 511
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 158,00 JPY
Average target price 2 621,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toru Koyama President & Representative Director
Naoki Miyazaki Chairman
Masaki Oka Executive Officer & General Manager-Accounting
Sojiro Tsuchiya Independent Outside Director
Kimio Yamaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.5.11%2 138
DENSO CORPORATION8.14%40 491
APTIV PLC15.09%29 040
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD7.73%14 773
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.33%14 340
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.10.88%14 138
