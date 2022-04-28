FY2022 (ending March 2022) Presentation （PDF:3.4MB）

1. FY2022 Financial Results
1-1) FY2022 Financial Results Overview of Consolidated Financial Results
(100 million yen)
*Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent
Earnings per share
Revenue
Revenue increased due to recovering demand from covid-19
Profit increased due to new product effects in addition to profit securing measures despite negative effects of upfront investment for the future and changes in the external environment
1
|
FY2021
|
FY2022
|
YOY Change
|
Revenue
|
12,721
|
100.0%
|
14,214
|
100.0%
|
1,493
|
11.7%
|
Operating Profit
|
571
|
4.5%
|
602
|
4.2%
|
31
|
5.6%
|
Profit before income taxes
|
573
|
4.5%
|
645
|
4.5%
|
71
|
12.5%
|
Profit*
|
311
|
2.5%
|
392
|
2.8%
|
80
|
25.9%
|
166.93 yen
|
210.15 yen
|
USD
|
106 yen
|
112 yen
|
+6 yen
|
EUR
|
124 yen
|
131 yen
|
+7 yen
1-2) FY2022 Financial Results Seat Production by Region
Total
By Region
