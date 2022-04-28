Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Boshoku Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3116   JP3635400009

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

(3116)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/28 02:00:00 am EDT
2081.00 JPY   +13.22%
04:25aFY2022 (ENDING MARCH 2022) PRESENTATION （PDF : 3.4mb）
PU
01:15aFINANCIAL RESULTS （PDF : 630.7kb）
PU
03/30TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FY2022 (ending March 2022) Presentation （PDF:3.4MB）

04/28/2022 | 04:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results

  • 1. FY2022 Financial Results

Financial Results

1. FY2022 Financial Results

  • 2. FY2023 Financial Forecasts

1-1) FY2022 Financial Results Overview of Consolidated Financial Results

(100 million yen)

*Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent

Earnings per share

Revenue

Revenue increased due to recovering demand from covid-19

Profit increased due to new product effects in addition to profit securing measures despite negative effects of upfront investment for the future and changes in the external environment

1

FY2021

FY2022

YOY Change

Revenue

12,721

100.0%

14,214

100.0%

1,493

11.7%

Operating Profit

571

4.5%

602

4.2%

31

5.6%

Profit before income taxes

573

4.5%

645

4.5%

71

12.5%

Profit*

311

2.5%

392

2.8%

80

25.9%

166.93 yen

210.15 yen

USD

106 yen

112 yen

+6 yen

EUR

124 yen

131 yen

+7 yen

1-2) FY2022 Financial Results Seat Production by Region

Total

By Region

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Toyota Boshoku Corporation published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
04:25aFY2022 (ENDING MARCH 2022) PRESENTAT : 3.4mb）
PU
01:15aFINANCIAL RESULTS （PDF : 630.7kb）
PU
03/30TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29TOYOTA BOSHOKU : Begins Verification Tests of Fatigue Estimation and Active Driver Engagem..
PU
03/18TOYOTA BOSHOKU : Provides Humanitarian Aid for Ukrainian Crisis
PU
03/01TOYOTA BOSHOKU : and Aisin has agreed the transfer of commercial rights* for automotive se..
PU
02/06SUMMARY OF Q&A AT FY2022 3RD QUARTER : 527.1kb）
PU
02/04TOYOTA BOSHOKU : Presentation With Script
PU
02/02THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS A : 570.2kb）
PU
02/01TOYOTA BOSHOKU : Participates in Demonstration for a New Mobility Experience of Rideable A..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 375 B 10 699 M 10 699 M
Net income 2022 36 828 M 287 M 287 M
Net cash 2022 76 268 M 594 M 594 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,38x
Yield 2022 3,49%
Capitalization 343 B 2 673 M 2 673 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 44 154
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Boshoku Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 838,00 JPY
Average target price 2 510,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takeshi Numa President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshihiro Ito CFO, Director & Executive Officer
Shuhei Toyoda Chairman
Asami Kato Manager-Technology Management
Taku Yamamoto Director, CTO & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-18.53%2 673
CUMMINS INC.-10.67%27 078
RHEINMETALL AG158.85%9 931
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED9.03%3 697
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-14.48%2 901
MIANYANG FULIN PRECISION MACHINING CO., LTD.-39.01%1 694