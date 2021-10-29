Presentation (PDF:3,263KB)

TSE 1st Section Securities Code 3116
FY2022 (ending March 2022)
1st Half
Financial Results
Date: Oct 29, 2021
Financial Results
3. Appendix
1-1)2nd Quarter FY2022 Financial Results Overview of Consolidated Financial Results
(100 million yen)
Q2 FY2021
Q2 FY2022
YOY Change
Revenue
5,454
100.0%
6,520
1,066
19.6%
Operating Profit
36
0.7%
242
3.7%
206
571.3%
Profit before income
31
0.6%
257
4.0%
226
715.1%
taxes
Profit*
△76
△1.4%
141
2.2%
218
*Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent
Earnings per share
△41.04 yen
75.75 yen
Exchange
USD
107 yen
110 yen
+3 yen
Rate
EUR
121 yen
131 yen
+10 yen
Revenue
Operating
Profit
Revenue increased due to recovery in demand from covid-19 outbreak last year
Profit increased due to new product effects and flexible response to production fluctuation despite negative effects such as investments for the future.
1
1-2) 2nd Quarter FY2022 Financial Results Seat Production by Region
Total
By Region
（10,000 Units）
+40
YOY Change
+13.3%
2Q
Pct Change
FY21
FY22
302
342
+12
△11
+9.9%
+18
△14.1%
125138
+15
+6
+39.6%
+53.1%
62
77 66
+22.2%
45
28 43
27 32
2Q FY21
2Q FY22
Japan
The
China
Asia &
Europe&
Oceania
Africa
Americas
2
