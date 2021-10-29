Log in
    3116   JP3635400009

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

(3116)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/28
2159 JPY   +0.94%
2159 JPY   +0.94%
07:41aPRESENTATION (PDF : 3,263kb)
PU
03:49aSecond Quarter Financial Results
PU
10/25TOYOTA BOSHOKU : Report 2021 Issued
PU
Presentation (PDF:3,263KB)

10/29/2021 | 07:41am EDT
TSE 1st Section Securities Code 3116

FY2022 (ending March 2022)

1st Half

Financial Results

Date: Oct 29, 2021

Financial Results

  1. 2nd Quarter FY2022 Financial Results
  2. FY2022 Financial Forecasts
  3. Appendix

Financial Results

  1. 2nd Quarter FY2022 Financial Results
  2. FY2022 Financial Forecasts

3. Appendix

1-1)2nd Quarter FY2022 Financial Results Overview of Consolidated Financial Results

(100 million yen)

Q2 FY2021

Q2 FY2022

YOY Change

Revenue

5,454

100.0%

6,520

100.0%

1,066

19.6%

Operating Profit

36

0.7%

242

3.7%

206

571.3%

Profit before income

31

0.6%

257

4.0%

226

715.1%

taxes

Profit*

76

1.4%

141

2.2%

218

*Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent

Earnings per share

41.04 yen

75.75 yen

Exchange

USD

107 yen

110 yen

+3 yen

Rate

EUR

121 yen

131 yen

+10 yen

Revenue

Operating

Profit

Revenue increased due to recovery in demand from covid-19 outbreak last year

Profit increased due to new product effects and flexible response to production fluctuation despite negative effects such as investments for the future.

1

1-2) 2nd Quarter FY2022 Financial Results Seat Production by Region

Total

By Region

10,000 Units

10,000 Units

+40

YOY Change

+13.3%

2Q

2Q

Pct Change

FY21

FY22

302

342

+12

11

+9.9%

+18

14.1%

125138

+15

+6

+39.6%

+53.1%

62

77 66

+22.2%

45

28 43

27 32

2Q FY21

2Q FY22

Japan

The

China

Asia &

Europe&

Oceania

Africa

Americas

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Toyota Boshoku Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 11:40:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
