Second Quarter Financial Results
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended of September 30, 2021
(Based on IFRS)
October 29, 2021
Company name:
Toyota Boshoku Corporation
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo, Nagoya
Stock code:
3116
URL
https://www.toyota-boshoku.com
Representative:
President
Takeshi Numa
Inquiries:
General Manager, Accounting & Finance
Takeshi Ogiso
TEL +81-566-26-0313
Division
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
November 12, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
November 26, 2021
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(for analysts and institutional investors)
(Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Profit before
Profit
Profit attributable to
Comprehensive
Revenue
Operating profit
owners of
income taxes
for the period
income
the parent
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Six months ended
652,080
19.6
24,263
571.3
25,788
715.1
16,736
－
14,153
－
18,949
－
September 30, 2021
Six months ended
545,425
(23.7)
3,614
(86.4)
3,163
(88.3)
(5,330)
－
(7,667)
－
(3,265)
－
September 30, 2020
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended
75.75
－
September 30, 2021
Six months ended
(41.04)
－
September 30, 2020
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable to
Ratio of equity attributable
owners of the parent
to owners of the parent
Millions
of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of September 30, 2021
823,223
375,580
344,841
41.9
As of March 31, 2021
845,778
369,650
334,935
39.6
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
－
10.00
－
35.00
45.00
Year ending March 31, 2022
－
32.00
Year ending March 31, 2022
－
32.00
64.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Changes in the forecasted cash dividends in this quarter: No
－
1
－
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
income taxes
owners of the parent
per share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Full year
1,400,000
10
.1
72,000
26
.1
73,000
27
.3
47,000
50.7
251.52
(Note) Changes in the forecast of consolidated financial results in this quarter : No
－
2 －
－ 3 －
4. Notes
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2021
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2021
187,665,738
shares
As of March 31, 2021
187,665,738 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2021
799,820
shares
As of March 31, 2021
818,460 shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended
186,855,737
shares
Six months ended
186,831,364 shares
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of September 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
195,180
211,130
Trade and other receivables
222,827
178,404
Inventories
61,848
73,003
Other financial assets
14,416
12,645
Income taxes receivable
3,710
4,533
Other current assets
8,868
9,671
Total current assets
506,851
489,388
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
263,841
258,052
Goodwill
4,881
4,882
Intangible assets
13,177
12,779
Investments accounted for using equity method
13,447
13,612
Other financial assets
26,219
27,868
Deferred tax assets
15,725
15,344
Other non-current assets
1,632
1,296
Total non-current assets
338,926
333,835
Total assets
845,778
823,223
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of September 30, 2021
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
175,133
150,426
Bonds and borrowings
22,151
16,653
Other financial liabilities
4,076
5,488
Income taxes payable
7,498
5,925
Provisions
5,937
6,376
Other current liabilities
71,213
72,007
Total current liabilities
286,010
256,878
Non-current liabilities
Bonds and borrowings
119,623
119,788
Other financial liabilities
6,490
7,783
Retirement benefit liability
55,376
56,035
Provisions
224
226
Deferred tax liabilities
6,552
5,453
Other non-current liabilities
1,848
1,477
Total non-current liabilities
190,116
190,764
Total liabilities
476,127
447,642
Equity
Share capital
8,400
8,400
Capital surplus
3,092
3,097
Retained earnings
316,931
325,450
Treasury shares
(1,620)
(1,583)
Other components of equity
8,131
9,476
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
334,935
344,841
Non-controlling interests
34,715
30,738
Total equity
369,650
375,580
Total liabilities and equity
845,778
823,223
－
5 －
Sales 2022
1 396 B
12 294 M
12 294 M
Net income 2022
43 212 M
381 M
381 M
Net cash 2022
78 587 M
692 M
692 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,34x
Yield 2022
2,89%
Capitalization
403 B
3 561 M
3 553 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,23x
EV / Sales 2023
0,20x
Nbr of Employees
44 154
Free-Float
39,2%
