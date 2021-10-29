Log in
    3116   JP3635400009

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

(3116)
  Report
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/28
2159 JPY   +0.94%
Second Quarter Financial Results

10/29/2021 | 03:49am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended of September 30, 2021

(Based on IFRS)

October 29, 2021

Company name:

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo, Nagoya

Stock code:

3116

URL https://www.toyota-boshoku.com

Representative:

President

Takeshi Numa

Inquiries:

General Manager, Accounting & Finance

Takeshi Ogiso

TEL +81-566-26-0313

Division

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

November 12, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

November 26, 2021

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(for analysts and institutional investors)

(Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Profit before

Profit

Profit attributable to

Comprehensive

Revenue

Operating profit

owners of

income taxes

for the period

income

the parent

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Six months ended

652,080

19.6

24,263

571.3

25,788

715.1

16,736

14,153

18,949

September 30, 2021

Six months ended

545,425

(23.7)

3,614

(86.4)

3,163

(88.3)

(5,330)

(7,667)

(3,265)

September 30, 2020

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended

75.75

September 30, 2021

Six months ended

(41.04)

September 30, 2020

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Total equity

Equity attributable to

Ratio of equity attributable

owners of the parent

to owners of the parent

Millions

of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of September 30, 2021

823,223

375,580

344,841

41.9

As of March 31, 2021

845,778

369,650

334,935

39.6

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

10.00

35.00

45.00

Year ending March 31, 2022

32.00

Year ending March 31, 2022

32.00

64.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Changes in the forecasted cash dividends in this quarter: No

1

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

income taxes

owners of the parent

per share

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Full year

1,400,000

10.1

72,000

26.1

73,000

27.3

47,000

50.7

251.52

(Note) Changes in the forecast of consolidated financial results in this quarter : No

2

3

4. Notes

(1)

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2021

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2021

187,665,738

shares

As of March 31, 2021

187,665,738 shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2021

799,820

shares

As of March 31, 2021

818,460 shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended

186,855,737

shares

Six months ended

186,831,364 shares

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Consolidated financial statements

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of September 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

195,180

211,130

Trade and other receivables

222,827

178,404

Inventories

61,848

73,003

Other financial assets

14,416

12,645

Income taxes receivable

3,710

4,533

Other current assets

8,868

9,671

Total current assets

506,851

489,388

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

263,841

258,052

Goodwill

4,881

4,882

Intangible assets

13,177

12,779

Investments accounted for using equity method

13,447

13,612

Other financial assets

26,219

27,868

Deferred tax assets

15,725

15,344

Other non-current assets

1,632

1,296

Total non-current assets

338,926

333,835

Total assets

845,778

823,223

4

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of September 30, 2021

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

175,133

150,426

Bonds and borrowings

22,151

16,653

Other financial liabilities

4,076

5,488

Income taxes payable

7,498

5,925

Provisions

5,937

6,376

Other current liabilities

71,213

72,007

Total current liabilities

286,010

256,878

Non-current liabilities

Bonds and borrowings

119,623

119,788

Other financial liabilities

6,490

7,783

Retirement benefit liability

55,376

56,035

Provisions

224

226

Deferred tax liabilities

6,552

5,453

Other non-current liabilities

1,848

1,477

Total non-current liabilities

190,116

190,764

Total liabilities

476,127

447,642

Equity

Share capital

8,400

8,400

Capital surplus

3,092

3,097

Retained earnings

316,931

325,450

Treasury shares

(1,620)

(1,583)

Other components of equity

8,131

9,476

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

334,935

344,841

Non-controlling interests

34,715

30,738

Total equity

369,650

375,580

Total liabilities and equity

845,778

823,223

5

Disclaimer

Toyota Boshoku Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
