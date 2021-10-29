Second Quarter Financial Results

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended of September 30, 2021 (Based on IFRS) October 29, 2021 Company name: Toyota Boshoku Corporation Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, Nagoya Stock code: 3116 URL https://www.toyota-boshoku.com Representative: President Takeshi Numa Inquiries: General Manager, Accounting & Finance Takeshi Ogiso TEL +81-566-26-0313 Division Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: November 12, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: November 26, 2021 Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)