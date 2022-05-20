Summary of Q&A at FY2022 (ending March 2022) Business Briefing （PDF:539.2KB）

May 16th, 2022

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

Summary of Q&A at FY2022(ending March 2022)

Business Briefing

Q1：The ROE, capital adequacy ratio, and net assets in the 2025 mid-term business plan goals have not changed since the last time. Please tell us what kind of review was discussed.

A1：We decided that it is too early to make a decision at this time under circumstance of the COVID-19 disaster and the shortage of semiconductors, and the fact that we cannot see the future. Although some indicators are already close to the target, we will make a review decision after carefully assessing whether the numbers are in line with the process.

Ｑ2：Regarding motor cores, what is the progress of your efforts and what differentiates you from your competitors?

Ａ2：For Toyota, it was adopted for minivans on this year. We are also marketing to OEMs other than Toyota, and the results are gradually becoming evident. We are also considering motor assembly for future expansion and would like to collaborate with outside companies to develop control technology, motors, and other components. We believe we have some advantages over our competitors in terms of mold technology, precision press technology, and mold repairs, but we are still behind in terms of cost, so we will work to improve in that area.

Ｑ3：President Numa will be replaced on this June. Please tell us your own assessment of what you were able to accomplish with what you wanted to do and what you will entrust to your successor.

Ａ3：We have been making considerable efforts to reduce fixed costs in order to further strengthen our competitiveness. In addition, I think we have done a good job of reorganizing our plants and regions and making the necessary investments for the future. However, we have yet to thoroughly encourage each and every one of our employees to think, decide, and act on their own initiative. I would like to see the integration of knowledge and intelligence, how each and every one of us can work vigorously and be independent, and how we can organize and realize the items that we are actively working on.

In the long term, I think it is about how each and every one of us can become self-reliant.