FY2024 (Year ending March 2024)
Business Briefing
May 24, 2024
Toyota Boshoku Corporation
Introduction
Steadily implementing the Plan toward realizing the Vision
Looking into the future, we will create
tomorrow's automobile interior spaces that
will inspire our customers the world over.
Become a company as the Interior Space Creator which contributes
in solving social issues while expanding product range and
customer base
Vision
As an interior system supplier, become a company
that serves as "Home" and secures
competitiveness that can surpass global suppliers
2025
Target
2030
Target
Introduction
Change in external environment
Rising expectations for comfortable
vehicle interior space
2030 Target
Become a company as the Interior Space Creator which contributes in solving social issues while expanding product range and customer base
TB's strengths
Technologies for products closest to users
Technology development
Global deployment capabilities
MONOZUKURI
Abundant global human resources
HITOZUKURI
Financial targets for 2030
Revenue: 2,200 billion yen
Operating profit: 150 billion yen
Operating profit margin: 7%
DOE: 3% or more
(Dividend payout ratio around 30% is considered)
Equity ratio：around 50%
(USD: 135.00)
Non-financial targets for 2030
E: Scope 3 emissions reduction rate
Down 30% (compared to FY2020)
S: Ratio of female managers
5%
- Degree of implementation of the Code of Conduct
90%
(Excerpts from representative target)
Strength as a member of the Toyota G
Lacking abilities are mutually complemented within the Group.
Corporate Strategy
Establish competitiveness (in (i) technology development, (ii) MONOZUKURI, and (iii) sales) and
management foundation (development of people, organizations, and culture)
Progress of 2030 Mid-term Business Plan
CONTENTS
- Financial results and targets
- Regional issues
- Enhancing planning & proposals capability and R&D capability
- Strengthening MONOZUKURI competitiveness
- Strengthening sales capability
- Strengthening management foundation
1. Financial results and targets
Toward achieving the 2030 mid-term targets, eliminate current profitability
issues and accelerate advance investment for the future.
(100 million yen)
FY2024 results
FY2025 forecasts
2030 targets
Revenue
19,536
19,800
22,000
Operating profit
786
750
1,500
Operating profit
4.0%
3.8%
7.0%
ratio
DOE
3.7%
3.4%
3% or more
(Dividend payout ratio)
(27.6%)
(34.0%)
(Around 30% is considered)
Equity ratio
39.8%
-
Around 50%
Exchange rate
（USD:145.00）
（USD:145.00）
（USD:135.00）
1. Financial results and targets - Cash Allocation toward 2030
2030 Mid-term Business Plan
Strategically allocate the created cash to growth investment, strengthening of management foundation, shareholder returns, etc. to achieve sustainable growth
(Forecast for 5 years from FY2027 to FY2031)
(100 million yen)
Maximizing operating C/F
Achieving the 2030 Target by carrying out management strategies
Improving asset efficiency Reducing cash in hand Reducing cross-shareholding etc.
- Assuming operating profit margin of 7% is achieved in FY2031
Cash in
Operating C/F*7,500
(Before deduction of R&D
espenses 3,000)
＋α
Balance sheet improvement
Depreciation costs
3,000
Cash out
Growth investment
6,000
Strategic allocation
2,000
Return to shareholders
1,500
Repayment of interest-bearing
debts, etc. 1,000
R&D expenses 3,000
- Focus investment on electrification and initiatives to become an Interior Space Creator, as well as creating new businesses
Flexible reallocation according to change in external environment
Capital investment 3,000
- Accelerate enhancement of competitiveness through MONOZUKURI innovation and sales expansion activities
Strategic investment 1,500 (alliances, etc.)
Strategic allocation in view of management environment, etc.
Additional shareholder returns 500
Keeping long-termsustainable dividends (Dividend payout ratio around 30% and DOE 3% or more)
1. Financial results and targets - Cash Allocation toward 2030
Initiatives started in FY2024-25
Start growth investment toward 2030, with alliances and share buybacks as soon as possible
(Total of FY24 results and FY25 forecasts)
Maximizing operating C/F
Cash in
Cash out
R&D expenses 103.3 billion yen
- Profit improvement (The Americas, China)
- Receiving new orders from Non-Toyota(Europe, India, Indonesia)
-
Enhancing planning & proposals capability and R&D capability and strengthening
MONOZUKURI competitiveness
- Expanding existing businesses and creating new businesses based on human capital management
Improving asset efficiency
- Reducing cross-shareholding
Operating C/F*
(Before deduction of R&D
expenses)
＋α
Balance sheet improvement
Growth investment
Strategic allocation
- ISC, multi-pathway, creation of new businesses
- Personnel investment
Capital investment 165.3 billion yen
-
New sites
(TBWK*1, Guangzhou Xiaohudao, new logistics base in Japan)
- Strengthening MONOZUKURI competitiveness (autonomation, DX)
- Sales expansion for new customers, new businesses (electrification, airplanes)
Strategic investment 36.3 billion yen
•
Alliances (seat device business) 16.3 billion yen
(TB Hirose, TB Seiko, SID*2, TBDI*3)
•
Share buybacks 20.0 billion yen
11
Number of stocks held
10
9
7
Depreciation costs
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024 (FY)
Return to shareholders
Repayment of interest-bearing
debts, etc.
• DOE 3% or more
• U.S. financial health improvement (elimination of Japan-U.S.
interest rate difference)
*1 TBWK: Toyota Boshoku Western Kentucky
*2 SID: Shiroki Indonesia
*3 TBDI: Toyota Boshoku Device India
2. Regional issues - The Americas
- Promote profit improvement and cost reduction activities at America region
FY24 Profit and loss of America region
Decline in profitability in the Americas, where the scale of sales is large
Actions to improve profit in the Americas
- Setting up BR America Support Office to support improvement efforts
(3) Profit management
Deploying TBKY's improvement initiatives within the region
(100 million yen)
Conventional support
to enhance financial health
9,500
4,800
2,400
2,800
1,300
Japan
Americas
China
ASEAN
Europe
Sites
U.S.
TBA
Canada
TBKY
Supporting production preparation for new products, mass production, and frontline capabilities
BR America
Support Office
Strengthening relations and providing support not only in MONOZUKURI field but also in profit management and Hoshin management to increase value
(2) Expanding improvement activities
Controlling
company
TBA
Deployment
TBKY
TBIN
TBIL
TBWK
Broad deployment
North America
within America region
and other 4
sites
TBCA
TBSMX
South America
3 sites
TBIN
TBIL
Expanding range of improvement
TBKY activities results (Dec. 2023 to Mar. 2024)
TBDN
Operating
TBTN
loss recorded
TBMS
SAI
Mexico
Brazil
Suppliers
TBKY
LaborCost
Equipment
costsreduction
Restructuring & logistics
Expenses
Customers
* Based on FY2024 estimated result as the standard (%)
FY2024
FY2024
FY2025
Estimate
Result
Profit Plan
Operating
loss
Operating loss
recorded
Argentina
VA
Profit
Hoshin
management
management
・Gross marginal profit improved
・Productivity improved
・Recovery of selling prices ・Logistics improved ・Productivity improved
2. Regional issues - China
Actions toward strengthening competitiveness in the Guangzhou region
Profit and loss of China region
Xiaohudao new plant (operation start scheduled in Oct. 2024): Creating "smart factories" by improving logistics efficiency and promoting DX
Deployment to other sites to strengthen earnings structure of the China region
Operating profit margin is declining due to
1. Improving logistics efficiency
intensifying competition
(1) Elimination of external warehouses
(44,000 m2)
2 Improving efficiency by promoting DX
Automation + TPS
Added value per person
(2) Improving transportation efficiency
2,500
8.7%
Digitization of things
＋
Intellectualization ＝
and information
Productivity improvement
+10％
7.8%
Suppliers
Transportation cost
100 Down 31%
Changing the way people work
Now
FY2027
2,000
6.8%
1,500
×
External
warehouses
×6 locations
69
Now
FY2027
- Streamlining of supply chain logistics
- Automated transport by AMR
Autonomous driving and transportation robot
Guangzhou Intex Auto Parts
Optimal vehicle assignment plan
Dollies
1,000
Guangzhou
area
HQ plant
Xiaohudao new plant
Customers
Automated
- Optimizing drive routes / Increasing loadingefficiency
AMR
- Flexibly choosing optimal routes
500
- Automation
- IoT network
Scheduled to be completed in Sep.
2024
0
FY23 FY24 F25（Forecast）
Revenue (100 million yen)
Operating profit ratio (%)
Automated operating noise inspection
- Manpower saving and stable inspection accuracy
Real-time
Operation
Automated
Inventory
Analysis
Improvement
Visualization of data
Equipment
- Expediting decision making and accelerating improvement
3. Enhancing planning & proposals capability and R&D capability - Promoting technology strategies
Promote technology strategies based on three pillars: Interior Space Creator, multi-pathway, and creation of
new businesses
[Interior Space Creator]
Promote introduction of technologies to
expand product fields (identify technologies for acquisition or for collaboration with other companies)
Door modules
Relax & safety seat
Heat management
Monitor
system
Illumination
Interior control
Filter (CAF)
NV package
Instrument
Console
panels
Audio
Focus shifting from hardware to control,
software, and interior systems
Propose solutions for the entire interior space based on collaboration within Toyota Group
[Multi-pathway]
Promote a product strategy for unit parts that keeps up with diversifying car manufacturing
FC (fuel cell) vehicles FC separator
volume
BEV
HEV
High-rate LiB
Production
Intake manifold
Cylinder head cover
ICE (internal combustion engine) Air cleaner
2020
2022
2024
2026
2028
2030
Motor core
Hydrogen power system
Keep warm
Output
FC
Hydrogen tank
(storage alloy)
Cooling
LiB
*
FC: Fuel Cell
*
LiB: Lithium-ionBattery
[Creation of new businesses]
Promote a commercialization strategy toward
creating new businesses
Creation of new energy
2025
Creation of
2040
Development of
new
technologies to increase
businesses
Contribute
food production
to solving
social
Creating recyclable
issues
materials
Time
Formulate a
Establish a system
Action plan for
strategy for creation
for creation of new
commercialization
of new businesses
businesses
of new businesses
[Intellectual property strategy]
