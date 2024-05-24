FY2024 (Year ending March 2024)

Business Briefing

May 24, 2024

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

1

Introduction

Steadily implementing the Plan toward realizing the Vision

Looking into the future, we will create

tomorrow's automobile interior spaces that

will inspire our customers the world over.

Become a company as the Interior Space Creator which contributes

in solving social issues while expanding product range and

customer base

Vision

As an interior system supplier, become a company

that serves as "Home" and secures

competitiveness that can surpass global suppliers

2025

Target

2030

Target

2

Introduction

Change in external environment

Rising expectations for comfortable

vehicle interior space

2030 Target

Become a company as the Interior Space Creator which contributes in solving social issues while expanding product range and customer base

TB's strengths

Technologies for products closest to users

Technology development

Global deployment capabilities

MONOZUKURI

Abundant global human resources

HITOZUKURI

Financial targets for 2030

Revenue: 2,200 billion yen

Operating profit: 150 billion yen

Operating profit margin: 7%

DOE: 3% or more

(Dividend payout ratio around 30% is considered)

Equity ratioaround 50%

(USD: 135.00)

Non-financial targets for 2030

E: Scope 3 emissions reduction rate

Down 30% (compared to FY2020)

S: Ratio of female managers

5%

  1. Degree of implementation of the Code of Conduct

90%

(Excerpts from representative target)

Strength as a member of the Toyota G

Lacking abilities are mutually complemented within the Group.

Corporate Strategy

Establish competitiveness (in (i) technology development, (ii) MONOZUKURI, and (iii) sales) and

management foundation (development of people, organizations, and culture)

3

Progress of 2030 Mid-term Business Plan

CONTENTS

  1. Financial results and targets
  2. Regional issues
  3. Enhancing planning & proposals capability and R&D capability
  4. Strengthening MONOZUKURI competitiveness
  5. Strengthening sales capability
  6. Strengthening management foundation

4

1. Financial results and targets

Toward achieving the 2030 mid-term targets, eliminate current profitability

issues and accelerate advance investment for the future.

(100 million yen)

FY2024 results

FY2025 forecasts

2030 targets

Revenue

19,536

19,800

22,000

Operating profit

786

750

1,500

Operating profit

4.0%

3.8%

7.0%

ratio

DOE

3.7%

3.4%

3% or more

(Dividend payout ratio)

(27.6%)

(34.0%)

(Around 30% is considered)

Equity ratio

39.8%

-

Around 50%

Exchange rate

USD:145.00

USD:145.00

USD:135.00

5

1. Financial results and targets - Cash Allocation toward 2030

2030 Mid-term Business Plan

Strategically allocate the created cash to growth investment, strengthening of management foundation, shareholder returns, etc. to achieve sustainable growth

(Forecast for 5 years from FY2027 to FY2031)

(100 million yen)

Maximizing operating C/F

Achieving the 2030 Target by carrying out management strategies

Improving asset efficiency Reducing cash in hand Reducing cross-shareholding etc.

  • Assuming operating profit margin of 7% is achieved in FY2031

Cash in

Operating C/F*7,500

(Before deduction of R&D

espenses 3,000)

α

Balance sheet improvement

Depreciation costs

3,000

Cash out

Growth investment

6,000

Strategic allocation

2,000

Return to shareholders

1,500

Repayment of interest-bearing

debts, etc. 1,000

R&D expenses 3,000

  • Focus investment on electrification and initiatives to become an Interior Space Creator, as well as creating new businesses

Flexible reallocation according to change in external environment

Capital investment 3,000

  • Accelerate enhancement of competitiveness through MONOZUKURI innovation and sales expansion activities

Strategic investment 1,500 (alliances, etc.)

Strategic allocation in view of management environment, etc.

Additional shareholder returns 500

Keeping long-termsustainable dividends (Dividend payout ratio around 30% and DOE 3% or more)

6

1. Financial results and targets - Cash Allocation toward 2030

Initiatives started in FY2024-25

Start growth investment toward 2030, with alliances and share buybacks as soon as possible

(Total of FY24 results and FY25 forecasts)

Maximizing operating C/F

Cash in

Cash out

R&D expenses 103.3 billion yen

  • Profit improvement (The Americas, China)
  • Receiving new orders from Non-Toyota(Europe, India, Indonesia)
  • Enhancing planning & proposals capability and R&D capability and strengthening
    MONOZUKURI competitiveness
  • Expanding existing businesses and creating new businesses based on human capital management

Improving asset efficiency

  • Reducing cross-shareholding

Operating C/F*

(Before deduction of R&D

expenses)

α

Balance sheet improvement

Growth investment

Strategic allocation

  • ISC, multi-pathway, creation of new businesses
  • Personnel investment

Capital investment 165.3 billion yen

  • New sites
    (TBWK*1, Guangzhou Xiaohudao, new logistics base in Japan)
  • Strengthening MONOZUKURI competitiveness (autonomation, DX)
  • Sales expansion for new customers, new businesses (electrification, airplanes)

Strategic investment 36.3 billion yen

Alliances (seat device business) 16.3 billion yen

(TB Hirose, TB Seiko, SID*2, TBDI*3)

Share buybacks 20.0 billion yen

11

Number of stocks held

10

9

7

Depreciation costs

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024 (FY)

Return to shareholders

Repayment of interest-bearing

debts, etc.

DOE 3% or more

U.S. financial health improvement (elimination of Japan-U.S.

interest rate difference)

*1 TBWK: Toyota Boshoku Western Kentucky

*2 SID: Shiroki Indonesia

*3 TBDI: Toyota Boshoku Device India

7

2. Regional issues - The Americas

  • Promote profit improvement and cost reduction activities at America region

FY24 Profit and loss of America region

Decline in profitability in the Americas, where the scale of sales is large

Actions to improve profit in the Americas

  1. Setting up BR America Support Office to support improvement efforts

(3) Profit management

Deploying TBKY's improvement initiatives within the region

(100 million yen)

Conventional support

to enhance financial health

9,500

4,800

2,400

2,800

1,300

Japan

Americas

China

ASEAN

Europe

Sites

U.S.

TBA

Canada

TBKY

Supporting production preparation for new products, mass production, and frontline capabilities

BR America

Support Office

Strengthening relations and providing support not only in MONOZUKURI field but also in profit management and Hoshin management to increase value

(2) Expanding improvement activities

Controlling

company

TBA

Deployment

TBKY

TBIN

TBIL

TBWK

Broad deployment

North America

within America region

and other 4

sites

TBCA

TBSMX

South America

3 sites

TBIN

TBIL

Expanding range of improvement

TBKY activities results (Dec. 2023 to Mar. 2024)

TBDN

Operating

TBTN

loss recorded

TBMS

SAI

Mexico

Brazil

Suppliers

TBKY

LaborCost

Equipment

costsreduction

Restructuring & logistics

Expenses

Customers

* Based on FY2024 estimated result as the standard (%)

FY2024

FY2024

FY2025

Estimate

Result

Profit Plan

Operating

loss

Operating loss

recorded

Argentina

VA

Profit

Hoshin

management

management

Gross marginal profit improved

Productivity improved

Recovery of selling prices Logistics improvedProductivity improved

8

2. Regional issues - China

Actions toward strengthening competitiveness in the Guangzhou region

Profit and loss of China region

Xiaohudao new plant (operation start scheduled in Oct. 2024): Creating "smart factories" by improving logistics efficiency and promoting DX

Deployment to other sites to strengthen earnings structure of the China region

Operating profit margin is declining due to

1. Improving logistics efficiency

intensifying competition

(1) Elimination of external warehouses

(44,000 m2)

2 Improving efficiency by promoting DX

Automation + TPS

Added value per person

(2) Improving transportation efficiency

2,500

8.7%

Digitization of things

Intellectualization

and information

Productivity improvement

+10

7.8%

Suppliers

Transportation cost

100 Down 31%

Changing the way people work

Now

FY2027

2,000

6.8%

1,500

×

External

warehouses

×6 locations

69

Now

FY2027

  • Streamlining of supply chain logistics
  • Automated transport by AMR

Autonomous driving and transportation robot

Guangzhou Intex Auto Parts

Optimal vehicle assignment plan

Dollies

1,000

Guangzhou

area

HQ plant

Xiaohudao new plant

Customers

Automated

  • Optimizing drive routes / Increasing loadingefficiency

AMR

  • Flexibly choosing optimal routes

500

  • Automation
  • IoT network

Scheduled to be completed in Sep.

2024

0

FY23 FY24 F25Forecast

Revenue (100 million yen)

Operating profit ratio (%)

Automated operating noise inspection

  • Manpower saving and stable inspection accuracy

Real-time

Operation

Automated

Inventory

Analysis

Improvement

Visualization of data

Equipment

  • Expediting decision making and accelerating improvement

9

3. Enhancing planning & proposals capability and R&D capability - Promoting technology strategies

Promote technology strategies based on three pillars: Interior Space Creator, multi-pathway, and creation of

new businesses

[Interior Space Creator]

Promote introduction of technologies to

expand product fields (identify technologies for acquisition or for collaboration with other companies)

Door modules

Relax & safety seat

Heat management

Monitor

system

Illumination

Interior control

Filter (CAF)

NV package

Instrument

Console

panels

Audio

Focus shifting from hardware to control,

software, and interior systems

Propose solutions for the entire interior space based on collaboration within Toyota Group

[Multi-pathway]

Promote a product strategy for unit parts that keeps up with diversifying car manufacturing

FC (fuel cell) vehicles FC separator

volume

BEV

HEV

High-rate LiB

Production

Intake manifold

Cylinder head cover

ICE (internal combustion engine) Air cleaner

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

Motor core

Hydrogen power system

Keep warm

Output

FC

Hydrogen tank

(storage alloy)

Cooling

LiB

*

FC: Fuel Cell

*

LiB: Lithium-ionBattery

[Creation of new businesses]

Promote a commercialization strategy toward

creating new businesses

Creation of new energy

2025

Creation of

2040

Development of

new

technologies to increase

businesses

Contribute

food production

to solving

social

Creating recyclable

issues

materials

Time

Formulate a

Establish a system

Action plan for

strategy for creation

for creation of new

commercialization

of new businesses

businesses

of new businesses

[Intellectual property strategy]

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Toyota Boshoku Corporation published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 00:23:07 UTC.