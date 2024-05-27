FY2024 (Year ending March 2024)
Business Briefing
May 24, 2024
Toyota Boshoku Corporation
Good morning, everyone. I am Masayoshi Shirayanagi, President of Toyota Boshoku. Thank you very much for attending this meeting.
And thank you very much also for your constant support for our company.
Introduction
Steadily implementing the Plan toward realizing the Vision
Looking into the future, we will create
tomorrow's automobile interior spaces that
will inspire our customers the world over.
Become a company as the Interior Space Creator which contributes
in solving social issues while expanding product range and
customer base
Vision
As an interior system supplier, become a company
that serves as "Home" and secures
competitiveness that can surpass global suppliers
2025
Target
2030
Target
Script
- In order to realize our Vision, "Looking into the future, we will create tomorrow's automobile interior spaces that will inspire our customers the world over," we have clarified the 2030 Target, and aim to achieve sustainable growth by enhancing corporate value through the practice of the CSV management.
Introduction
Change in external environment
Rising expectations for comfortable
vehicle interior space
2030 Target
Become a company as the Interior Space Creator which contributes in solving social issues while expanding product range and customer base
TB's strengths
Technologies for products closest to users
Technology development
Global deployment capabilities
MONOZUKURI
Abundant global human resources
HITOZUKURI
Financial targets for 2030
Revenue: 2,200 billion yen
Operating profit: 150 billion yen
Operating profit margin: 7%
DOE: 3% or more
(Dividend payout ratio around 30% is considered)
Equity ratio：around 50%
(USD: 135.00)
Non-financial targets for 2030
E: Scope 3 emissions reduction rate
Down 30% (compared to FY2020)
S: Ratio of female managers
5%
- Degree of implementation of the Code of Conduct
90%
(Excerpts from representative target)
Strength as a member of the Toyota G
Lacking abilities are mutually complemented within the Group.
Corporate Strategy
Establish competitiveness (in (i) technology development, (ii) MONOZUKURI, and (iii) sales) and
management foundation (development of people, organizations, and culture)
-
Based on the changes in the mobility environment and our strengths, we set
"Become a company as the Interior Space Creator which contributes in solving social issues while expanding product range and customer base" as the "2030 Target" along with the financial and non-financial targets as shown here, and announced them in November last year.
- Today, I would like to explain our actions taken during the fiscal 2024 and the initiatives toward 2030, in line with the corporate strategies that support the 2030 Mid-term Business Plan.
Progress of 2030 Mid-term Business Plan
CONTENTS
- Financial results and targets
- Regional issues
- Enhancing planning & proposals capability and R&D capability
- Strengthening MONOZUKURI competitiveness
- Strengthening sales capability
- Strengthening management foundation
- Today, I will talk about these themes.
1. Financial results and targets
Toward achieving the 2030 mid-term targets, eliminate current profitability
issues and accelerate advance investment for the future.
(100 million yen)
FY2024 results
FY2025 forecasts
2030 targets
Revenue
19,536
19,800
22,000
Operating profit
786
750
1,500
Operating profit
4.0%
3.8%
7.0%
ratio
DOE
3.7%
3.4%
3% or more
(Dividend payout ratio)
(27.6%)
(34.0%)
(Around 30% is considered)
Equity ratio
39.8%
Around 50%
Exchange rate
（USD:145.00）
（USD:145.00）
（USD:135.00）
Script
- First, I would like to explain about our financial results and targets.
- Fiscal 2024, due in part to a recovery in volume, we were able to increase both sales and profits significantly,
Fiscal 2025, while we expect to see effects of new products and profit improvement efforts, a decrease in profit is expected due to an increase in personnel investment, R&D cost, and other overhead costs.
- To achieve the 2030 targets, we will implement actions to solidify the footing by responding promptly to each regional issue such as improving profitability in the Americas, while accelerating advance investment in the four pillars of our management strategy: technology development, MONOZUKURI, sales expansion, and establishment of management foundation.
