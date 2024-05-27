FY2024 (Year ending March 2024)

Business Briefing

May 24, 2024

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Script

  • Good morning, everyone. I am Masayoshi Shirayanagi, President of Toyota Boshoku. Thank you very much for attending this meeting.
    And thank you very much also for your constant support for our company.

Introduction

Steadily implementing the Plan toward realizing the Vision

Looking into the future, we will create

tomorrow's automobile interior spaces that

will inspire our customers the world over.

Become a company as the Interior Space Creator which contributes

in solving social issues while expanding product range and

customer base

Vision

As an interior system supplier, become a company

that serves as "Home" and secures

competitiveness that can surpass global suppliers

2025

Target

2030

Target

Script

  • In order to realize our Vision, "Looking into the future, we will create tomorrow's automobile interior spaces that will inspire our customers the world over," we have clarified the 2030 Target, and aim to achieve sustainable growth by enhancing corporate value through the practice of the CSV management.

Introduction

Change in external environment

Rising expectations for comfortable

vehicle interior space

2030 Target

Become a company as the Interior Space Creator which contributes in solving social issues while expanding product range and customer base

TB's strengths

Technologies for products closest to users

Technology development

Global deployment capabilities

MONOZUKURI

Abundant global human resources

HITOZUKURI

Financial targets for 2030

Revenue: 2,200 billion yen

Operating profit: 150 billion yen

Operating profit margin: 7%

DOE: 3% or more

(Dividend payout ratio around 30% is considered)

Equity ratioaround 50%

(USD: 135.00)

Non-financial targets for 2030

E: Scope 3 emissions reduction rate

Down 30% (compared to FY2020)

S: Ratio of female managers

5%

  1. Degree of implementation of the Code of Conduct

90%

(Excerpts from representative target)

Strength as a member of the Toyota G

Lacking abilities are mutually complemented within the Group.

Corporate Strategy

Establish competitiveness (in (i) technology development, (ii) MONOZUKURI, and (iii) sales) and

management foundation (development of people, organizations, and culture)

Script

  • Based on the changes in the mobility environment and our strengths, we set
    "Become a company as the Interior Space Creator which contributes in solving social issues while expanding product range and customer base" as the "2030 Target" along with the financial and non-financial targets as shown here, and announced them in November last year.
  • Today, I would like to explain our actions taken during the fiscal 2024 and the initiatives toward 2030, in line with the corporate strategies that support the 2030 Mid-term Business Plan.

Progress of 2030 Mid-term Business Plan

CONTENTS

  1. Financial results and targets
  2. Regional issues
  3. Enhancing planning & proposals capability and R&D capability
  4. Strengthening MONOZUKURI competitiveness
  5. Strengthening sales capability
  6. Strengthening management foundation

Script

  • Today, I will talk about these themes.

1. Financial results and targets

Toward achieving the 2030 mid-term targets, eliminate current profitability

issues and accelerate advance investment for the future.

(100 million yen)

FY2024 results

FY2025 forecasts

2030 targets

Revenue

19,536

19,800

22,000

Operating profit

786

750

1,500

Operating profit

4.0%

3.8%

7.0%

ratio

DOE

3.7%

3.4%

3% or more

(Dividend payout ratio)

(27.6%)

(34.0%)

(Around 30% is considered)

Equity ratio

39.8%

-

Around 50%

Exchange rate

USD:145.00

USD:145.00

USD:135.00

Script

  • First, I would like to explain about our financial results and targets.
  • Fiscal 2024, due in part to a recovery in volume, we were able to increase both sales and profits significantly,

Fiscal 2025, while we expect to see effects of new products and profit improvement efforts, a decrease in profit is expected due to an increase in personnel investment, R&D cost, and other overhead costs.

  • To achieve the 2030 targets, we will implement actions to solidify the footing by responding promptly to each regional issue such as improving profitability in the Americas, while accelerating advance investment in the four pillars of our management strategy: technology development, MONOZUKURI, sales expansion, and establishment of management foundation.

