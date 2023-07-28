Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results

(1) Explanation of Business Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, revenue increased by ¥125.1 billion or 35.7%, year over year, to ¥475.4 billion due to the recovery in production volume globally. Operating profit increased by ¥18.7 billion or 551.0%, year over year, to ¥22.1 billion. Profit before income taxes increased by ¥17.8 billion or 236.1%, year over year, to ¥25.3 billion. Profit attributable to the owners of the parent increased by ¥13.8 billion, year over year, to ¥12.5 billion (compared to quarterly loss attributable to owners of the parent of ¥1.3 billion for the same period of the previous fiscal year). These are mainly due to production volume increase and changes in the model mix.

Results by segment are as follows.

(i) Japan

Revenue in Japan increased by ¥78.5 billion or 52.1%, year over year, to ¥229.0 billion due to production volume increase. Operating profit increased by ¥9.7 billion, year over year, to ¥3.4 billion was recorded in contrast to an operating loss of ¥6.2 billion in the previous year due to production volume increase and change in the model mix despite an increase in overhead costs.

(ii) North, Central and South America

Revenue in North, Central and South America increased by ¥25.3 billion or 28.3%, year over year, to ¥114.9 billion due to higher production volume. Operating profit increased by ¥2.4 billion, year over year, to ¥1.9 billion was recorded in contrast to an operating loss of ¥0.5 billion in the previous year due to the production volume increase and changes in the model mix despite an increase in overhead costs.

(iii) China

Revenue in China increased by ¥3.3 billion or 5.6%, year over year, to ¥62.8 billion due to production volume increase from the new product launch last year. Operating profit increased by ¥0.9 billion or 20.8%, year over year, to ¥5.6 billion due to a change in the model mix, despite an increase in overhead costs.

(iv) Asia and Oceania

Revenue in Asia and Oceania increased by ¥9.8 billion or 18.7%, year over year, to ¥62.4 billion due to production volume increase in production volume following expanded sales in Indonesia and India and exchange rate impact. Operating profit increased by ¥1.3 billion or 22.4%, year over year, to ¥7.4 billion due to effects of increased production resulting from expanded sales and cost reduction.

(v) Europe and Africa

Revenue in Europe and Africa increased by ¥11.8 billion or 54.9%, year over year, to ¥33.5 billion due to higher production volume. Operating profit increased by ¥4.2 billion, year over year, to ¥3.6 billion was recorded in contrast to an operating loss of ¥0.6 billion in the previous year due to production volume increase, change in model mix and elimination of recording of expenses associated with the end of the Russian business in the previous fiscal year.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets as of June 30, 2023, increased by ¥54.6 billion to ¥1,062.0 billion due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents and trade receivables. The total for liabilities increased by ¥36.5 billion to ¥607.0 billion mainly due to an increase in trade payables. Equity increased by ¥18.1 billion to ¥455.0 billion mainly due to the profit attributable to owners of the parent.

(3) Explanation Regarding Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-Looking Information

As for the forecasts of financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the Company expects revenue to be ¥1,800.0 billion, operating profit to be ¥69.0 billion, profit before income tax to be ¥66.0 billion, profit attributable to owners of the parent to be ¥34.0 billion. These forecasts have been changed from those disclosed on April 27, 2023.

The exchange rate assumption is 1USD=130 yen, 1EUR=140 yen, 1THB=3.7 yen, 1CNY=18.5 yen.

The above contains statements based on information currently available to the Company as of the time hereof and assumptions which it believes are reasonable. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, therefore do not represent any guarantees of future performance.

