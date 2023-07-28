Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended of June 30, 2023
(Based on IFRS)
July 28, 2023
Company name:
Toyota Boshoku Corporation
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo, Nagoya
Stock code:
3116
URL https://www.toyota-boshoku.com
Representative:
President
Masayoshi Shirayanagi
Inquiries:
General Manager, Accounting & Finance
Takeshi Ogiso
TEL +81-566-26-0313
Division
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 10, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(for analysts and institutional investors)
(Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Profit before
Profit
Profit attributable to
Comprehensive
Revenue
Operating profit
owners of
income taxes
for the period
income
the parent
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Three months ended
475,499
35.7
22,166
551.0
25,374
236.1
14,343
－
12,505
－
30,092
57.3
June 30, 2023
Three months ended
350,346
(1.1)
3,404
(80.9)
7,550
(61.3)
41
(99.7)
(1,378)
－
19,134
14.2
June 30, 2022
Earnings per share
Earnings per share
attributable to owners
attributable to owners
of the parent - Basic
of the parent - Diluted
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2023
66.93
66.92
Three months ended June 30, 2022
(7.38)
(7.38)
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable to
Ratio of equity attributable
owners of the parent
to owners of the parent
Millions
of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2023
1,062,035
455,026
420,902
39.6
As of March 31, 2023
1,007,392
436,894
400,741
39.8
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
－
35.00
－
35.00
70.00
Year ending March 31, 2024
－
Year ending March 31, 2024
35.00
－
35.00
70.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Changes in the forecasted cash dividends in this quarter: No
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Profit before
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
Revenue
Operating profit
attributable to owners
income taxes
owners of the parent
of the parent - Basic
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Full year
1,800,000
12.2
69,000
44.7
66,000
26.2
34,000
131.6
181.96
(Note) Changes in the forecast of consolidated financial results in this quarter : Yes
* Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2) Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
(Note) For detail, refer to 2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes and (4) Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements
(Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 9.
(3) Number of shares issued (common shares)
Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023
187,665,738
shares
As of March 31, 2023
187,665,738
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2023
781,674 shares
As of March 31, 2023
781,553 shares
Average number of shares issued during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2023
186,844,638
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2022
186,827,525
shares
- This Consolidated Financial Results report is not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's quarterly review.
- Explanation on the proper use of the forecast on financial results, and other information
(Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements)
This report contains forward-looking statements based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof and assumptions which it believes are reasonable. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, therefore do not represent any guarantees of future performance. For more information on forecasts, please see "(3) Explanation Regarding Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-Looking Information" under "1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results" on page 2 of the appendix to this consolidated financial report.
(How to obtain supplementary financial results material)
Supplementary financial material will be posted on the Company's website on July 28, 2023(JST).
(Appendix)
Contents
1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results……………………………………………………………………………
2
(1)
Explanation of Business Results………………………………………………………………………………………
2
(2)
Explanation of Financial Position………………………………………………………………………………………
2
(3)
Explanation Regarding Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-Looking Information………
2
2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes……………………………………………………………………………
3
(1)
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position…………………………………………………………………………
3
(2)
Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income…………………………
5
(3)
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity…………………………………………………………………………
7
(4)
Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements……………………………………………………………………………
9
（Notes on Going Concern Assumption） ……………………………………………………………………………
9
(Changes in accounting policies)………………………………………………………………………………………
9
（Segment Information）………………………………………………………………………………………………
10
- 1 -
1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results
(1) Explanation of Business Results
For the three months ended June 30, 2023, revenue increased by ¥125.1 billion or 35.7%, year over year, to ¥475.4 billion due to the recovery in production volume globally. Operating profit increased by ¥18.7 billion or 551.0%, year over year, to ¥22.1 billion. Profit before income taxes increased by ¥17.8 billion or 236.1%, year over year, to ¥25.3 billion. Profit attributable to the owners of the parent increased by ¥13.8 billion, year over year, to ¥12.5 billion (compared to quarterly loss attributable to owners of the parent of ¥1.3 billion for the same period of the previous fiscal year). These are mainly due to production volume increase and changes in the model mix.
Results by segment are as follows.
(i) Japan
Revenue in Japan increased by ¥78.5 billion or 52.1%, year over year, to ¥229.0 billion due to production volume increase. Operating profit increased by ¥9.7 billion, year over year, to ¥3.4 billion was recorded in contrast to an operating loss of ¥6.2 billion in the previous year due to production volume increase and change in the model mix despite an increase in overhead costs.
(ii) North, Central and South America
Revenue in North, Central and South America increased by ¥25.3 billion or 28.3%, year over year, to ¥114.9 billion due to higher production volume. Operating profit increased by ¥2.4 billion, year over year, to ¥1.9 billion was recorded in contrast to an operating loss of ¥0.5 billion in the previous year due to the production volume increase and changes in the model mix despite an increase in overhead costs.
(iii) China
Revenue in China increased by ¥3.3 billion or 5.6%, year over year, to ¥62.8 billion due to production volume increase from the new product launch last year. Operating profit increased by ¥0.9 billion or 20.8%, year over year, to ¥5.6 billion due to a change in the model mix, despite an increase in overhead costs.
(iv) Asia and Oceania
Revenue in Asia and Oceania increased by ¥9.8 billion or 18.7%, year over year, to ¥62.4 billion due to production volume increase in production volume following expanded sales in Indonesia and India and exchange rate impact. Operating profit increased by ¥1.3 billion or 22.4%, year over year, to ¥7.4 billion due to effects of increased production resulting from expanded sales and cost reduction.
(v) Europe and Africa
Revenue in Europe and Africa increased by ¥11.8 billion or 54.9%, year over year, to ¥33.5 billion due to higher production volume. Operating profit increased by ¥4.2 billion, year over year, to ¥3.6 billion was recorded in contrast to an operating loss of ¥0.6 billion in the previous year due to production volume increase, change in model mix and elimination of recording of expenses associated with the end of the Russian business in the previous fiscal year.
(2) Explanation of Financial Position
Total assets as of June 30, 2023, increased by ¥54.6 billion to ¥1,062.0 billion due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents and trade receivables. The total for liabilities increased by ¥36.5 billion to ¥607.0 billion mainly due to an increase in trade payables. Equity increased by ¥18.1 billion to ¥455.0 billion mainly due to the profit attributable to owners of the parent.
(3) Explanation Regarding Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results and Other Forward-Looking Information
As for the forecasts of financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the Company expects revenue to be ¥1,800.0 billion, operating profit to be ¥69.0 billion, profit before income tax to be ¥66.0 billion, profit attributable to owners of the parent to be ¥34.0 billion. These forecasts have been changed from those disclosed on April 27, 2023.
The exchange rate assumption is 1USD=130 yen, 1EUR=140 yen, 1THB=3.7 yen, 1CNY=18.5 yen.
The above contains statements based on information currently available to the Company as of the time hereof and assumptions which it believes are reasonable. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, therefore do not represent any guarantees of future performance.
- 2 -
2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
- Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
248,195
262,590
Trade and other receivables
286,181
307,130
Inventories
87,684
92,671
Other financial assets
14,596
15,604
Income taxes receivable
6,648
6,533
Other current assets
12,975
13,047
Total current assets
656,281
697,579
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
276,096
286,862
Goodwill
4,898
4,910
Intangible assets
14,237
16,328
Investments accounted for using the equity method
13,661
13,287
Other financial assets
27,643
29,817
Deferred tax assets
12,857
11,183
Other non-current assets
1,714
2,065
Total non-current assets
351,110
364,456
Total assets
1,007,392
1,062,035
- 3 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Toyota Boshoku Corporation published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 05:06:31 UTC.