Toyota Boshoku : Notice regarding revision of financial forecast
Today at 01:07 am
Share
Translation
July 28, 2023
Company Name
Toyota Boshoku Corporation
Representative
Masayoshi Shirayanagi, President
(Securities Code 3116 TSE, Prime, NSE, Premier)
Inquiry
Takeshi Ogiso
General Manager,
Accounting & Finance Division
(TEL +81-566-26-0313)
Notice regarding revision of financial forecast
Toyota Boshoku Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company revised its financial
forecast for FY2023 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024), which was previously announced on April 27,
2023, as described below.
1． Revision of consolidated financial forecast for FY2023 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
(Amount Unit: Millions of yen)
Profit
Earnings per
share
Operating
Profit before
attributable to
Revenue
attributable to
profit
income taxes
owners of the
owners of the
parent
parent - Basic
Previously
announced forecast
1,680,000
53,000
50,000
22,000
117.75 yen
(A)
Revised forecast (B)
1,800,000
69,000
66,000
34,000
181.96 yen
Change (B-A)
120,000
16,000
16,000
12,000
Change (%)
7.1
30.2
32.0
54.5
(Ref.) Previous
1,604,036
47,672
52,291
14,679
78.57 yen
Results (FY2022)
2． Reasons for revision
Due to factors such as production volume increase and changes in the model mix, we revised our
full-year financial forecast upward as described above.
This financial forecast based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof and assumptions which it believes are reasonable. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, therefore do not represent any guarantees of future performance.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Toyota Boshoku Corporation published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 05:06:32 UTC.
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of automobile parts and textile products. The Company operates through four geographic segments including Japan, Americas, Asia & Oceania, as well as Europe & Africa. The Company is involved in the manufacture and sale of interior products, automotive filters and power train equipment parts, other automobile related parts, as well as textile related products.