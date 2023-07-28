Notice regarding revision of financial forecast

Toyota Boshoku Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company revised its financial

forecast for FY2023 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024), which was previously announced on April 27,

2023, as described below.

1． Revision of consolidated financial forecast for FY2023 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

(Amount Unit: Millions of yen) Profit Earnings per share Operating Profit before attributable to Revenue attributable to profit income taxes owners of the owners of the parent parent - Basic Previously announced forecast 1,680,000 53,000 50,000 22,000 117.75 yen (A) Revised forecast (B) 1,800,000 69,000 66,000 34,000 181.96 yen Change (B-A) 120,000 16,000 16,000 12,000 Change (%) 7.1 30.2 32.0 54.5 (Ref.) Previous 1,604,036 47,672 52,291 14,679 78.57 yen Results (FY2022)

2． Reasons for revision

Due to factors such as production volume increase and changes in the model mix, we revised our

full-year financial forecast upward as described above.

This financial forecast based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof and assumptions which it believes are reasonable. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, therefore do not represent any guarantees of future performance.