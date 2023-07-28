Translation

July 28, 2023

Company Name

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Representative

Masayoshi Shirayanagi, President

(Securities Code 3116 TSE, Prime, NSE, Premier)

Inquiry

Takeshi Ogiso

General Manager,

Accounting & Finance Division

(TEL +81-566-26-0313)

Notice regarding revision of financial forecast

Toyota Boshoku Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company revised its financial

forecast for FY2023 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024), which was previously announced on April 27,

2023, as described below.

1 Revision of consolidated financial forecast for FY2023 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

(Amount Unit: Millions of yen)

Profit

Earnings per

share

Operating

Profit before

attributable to

Revenue

attributable to

profit

income taxes

owners of the

owners of the

parent

parent - Basic

Previously

announced forecast

1,680,000

53,000

50,000

22,000

117.75 yen

(A)

Revised forecast (B)

1,800,000

69,000

66,000

34,000

181.96 yen

Change (B-A)

120,000

16,000

16,000

12,000

Change (%)

7.1

30.2

32.0

54.5

(Ref.) Previous

1,604,036

47,672

52,291

14,679

78.57 yen

Results (FY2022)

2 Reasons for revision

Due to factors such as production volume increase and changes in the model mix, we revised our

full-year financial forecast upward as described above.

This financial forecast based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof and assumptions which it believes are reasonable. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, therefore do not represent any guarantees of future performance.

