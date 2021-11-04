Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toyota Boshoku Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3116   JP3635400009

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

(3116)
  Report
Toyota Boshoku Updates Website

11/04/2021 | 01:12am EDT
Nov. 4, 2021Awards & Others

Toyota Boshoku Corporation has updated the corporate website. This latest update was designed to facilitate navigation, with a layout that makes it easier for users to search for and find the desired information, along with more comprehensive information. An overview of the update is described below.

<Overview of Updated Site> 　https://www.toyota-boshoku.com/global/
1.Greater Ease of Use and Visibility
The top page effectively uses visuals for easier navigation and improved viewing,thereby enhancing visual comprehension and enabling visitors to scroll to find desired content. The site also incorporates universal design concepts, including fonts, font sizes, colors, and shades that make viewing easier.

2. More Comprehensive Information
Product information has been supplemented as never before, with an R&D page added as well. In addition, sustainability information now includes more complete details and data on measures to enhance corporate value.

3．Additional Content to Enhance Understanding of the Company
1) Toyota Boshoku at a glance (URL: https://www.toyota-boshoku.com/global/hayawakari/)
Highlights provide an overview of the company against a background of video imagery depicting the
company's concept of the mobile space of the future.

2) Team Breakthrough-Creating the future through challenge and innovation- (URL:https://www.toyota-boshoku.com/global/teambreakthrough/)
Periodical information dissemination will be done on four themes--R&D, Sustainability, People, and Manufacturing--describing the Group's approach to the future and the steps we are taking now.

Toyota Boshoku will continue efforts to make the website more convenient and add even more appealing content while striving to furnish timely information to all of its stakeholders.

Disclaimer

Toyota Boshoku Corporation published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 05:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
