Toyota Boshoku Updates Website

Nov. 4, 2021Awards & Others

Toyota Boshoku Corporation has updated the corporate website. This latest update was designed to facilitate navigation, with a layout that makes it easier for users to search for and find the desired information, along with more comprehensive information. An overview of the update is described below.

<Overview of Updated Site> https://www.toyota-boshoku.com/global/

1.Greater Ease of Use and Visibility

The top page effectively uses visuals for easier navigation and improved viewing,thereby enhancing visual comprehension and enabling visitors to scroll to find desired content. The site also incorporates universal design concepts, including fonts, font sizes, colors, and shades that make viewing easier.

2. More Comprehensive Information

Product information has been supplemented as never before, with an R&D page added as well. In addition, sustainability information now includes more complete details and data on measures to enhance corporate value.

3．Additional Content to Enhance Understanding of the Company

1) Toyota Boshoku at a glance (URL: https://www.toyota-boshoku.com/global/hayawakari/)

Highlights provide an overview of the company against a background of video imagery depicting the

company's concept of the mobile space of the future.



2) Team Breakthrough-Creating the future through challenge and innovation- (URL:https://www.toyota-boshoku.com/global/teambreakthrough/)

Periodical information dissemination will be done on four themes--R&D, Sustainability, People, and Manufacturing--describing the Group's approach to the future and the steps we are taking now.

Toyota Boshoku will continue efforts to make the website more convenient and add even more appealing content while striving to furnish timely information to all of its stakeholders.