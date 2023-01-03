Toyota Boshoku to Exhibit at CES 2023

Toyota Boshoku Corporation will exhibit at CES 2023 to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA from January 5th (Thursday) to January 8th (Sunday), 2023.

We have created new values as the "Interior Space Creator" by providing comfort, fun and convenience solutions based on the premise of safety and the environment. At the CES, we will feature vehicle interior space solutions for the MaaS market mated for autonomous technology in the future.

1. Main Exhibits

1) MaaS share-ride space concept "MX221"

A vehicle interior space for ride-hailing mobility with Level 4 automated driving based on the concept of "Diversatility*", diverse passenger needs and usage scenarios are met through versatile space layout and interior modules that can be easily interchanged. The vehicle is equipped with six advanced systems that can be optimally controlled according to each passenger's conditions and needs, to provide always clean and comfortable moving interior, an entertaining user experience for passengers including wheelchair users.

*Diversatility": A term coined by combining the words "Diversity" and "Versatility.

2) MaaS service space concept "MOOX"

This interior concept responds to various service needs in the era of Level 5 automated driving. It is equipped with the Tailored Space System (removable and interchangeable seats and interior items), and exhibits a wellness space that estimates the degree of fatigue and stress from the seat and contributes to relaxation and refreshment by controlling the five senses with the onboard device.

Toyota Boshoku will also feature the Mobility Interactive Experience zone, an open Innovation zone exhibiting new solutions developed with various collaboration partners.

2. Exhibit Location

Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall Booth No. 3254

Online Exhibition

In addition, online exhibition will be available from Thursday, January 5th to Tuesday, February 28th.

For details of MX221 and MOOX, please refer to our website regarding CES exhibition.

[CES website]

https://tech.toyota-boshoku.com/ces2023/press_gl/

About Toyota Boshoku group

Toyota Boshoku (TOKYO:3116), one of the world’s premier interior system suppliers and filter manufacturers, develops and produces interior components, filtration and powertrain components at around 93 sites in 26 countries and regions around the world. During the fiscal period ending in March 2022, Toyota Boshoku had consolidated revenue of 1,421 billion yen and operating profit of 60 billion yen.

