Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Boshoku Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3116   JP3635400009

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

(3116)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-30 am EST
1766.00 JPY   -0.06%
12:01pToyota Boshoku to Exhibit at CES 2023
BU
2022Toyota Boshoku : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares of Toyota Body Seiko Co., LTD. (becoming a Subsidiary)
PU
2022Toyota Boshoku Corporation agreed to acquire additional 32.9% stake in Toyota Body Seiko Co.,Ltd. from Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd. for ¥2 billion.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyota Boshoku to Exhibit at CES 2023

01/03/2023 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toyota Boshoku Corporation will exhibit at CES 2023 to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA from January 5th (Thursday) to January 8th (Sunday), 2023.
We have created new values as the "Interior Space Creator" by providing comfort, fun and convenience solutions based on the premise of safety and the environment. At the CES, we will feature vehicle interior space solutions for the MaaS market mated for autonomous technology in the future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005063/en/

MX221 (Graphic: Business Wire)

MX221 (Graphic: Business Wire)

1. Main Exhibits

1) MaaS share-ride space concept "MX221"
A vehicle interior space for ride-hailing mobility with Level 4 automated driving based on the concept of "Diversatility*", diverse passenger needs and usage scenarios are met through versatile space layout and interior modules that can be easily interchanged. The vehicle is equipped with six advanced systems that can be optimally controlled according to each passenger's conditions and needs, to provide always clean and comfortable moving interior, an entertaining user experience for passengers including wheelchair users.
*Diversatility": A term coined by combining the words "Diversity" and "Versatility.

2) MaaS service space concept "MOOX"
This interior concept responds to various service needs in the era of Level 5 automated driving. It is equipped with the Tailored Space System (removable and interchangeable seats and interior items), and exhibits a wellness space that estimates the degree of fatigue and stress from the seat and contributes to relaxation and refreshment by controlling the five senses with the onboard device.

Toyota Boshoku will also feature the Mobility Interactive Experience zone, an open Innovation zone exhibiting new solutions developed with various collaboration partners.

2. Exhibit Location

Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall Booth No. 3254

Online Exhibition
In addition, online exhibition will be available from Thursday, January 5th to Tuesday, February 28th.

For details of MX221 and MOOX, please refer to our website regarding CES exhibition.
[CES website]
https://tech.toyota-boshoku.com/ces2023/press_gl/

About Toyota Boshoku group
Toyota Boshoku (TOKYO:3116), one of the world’s premier interior system suppliers and filter manufacturers, develops and produces interior components, filtration and powertrain components at around 93 sites in 26 countries and regions around the world. During the fiscal period ending in March 2022, Toyota Boshoku had consolidated revenue of 1,421 billion yen and operating profit of 60 billion yen.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
12:01pToyota Boshoku to Exhibit at CES 2023
BU
2022Toyota Boshoku : Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares of Toyota Body Seiko Co., LTD. (be..
PU
2022Toyota Boshoku Corporation agreed to acquire additional 32.9% stake in Toyota Body Seik..
CI
2022Toyota Boshoku : Summary of Q&A at FY2023 (ending March 2023) ESG Briefing
PU
2022Toyota Boshoku : FY2023 ESG BRIEFING With Script
PU
2022Toyota Boshoku : Fy2023 esg briefing
PU
2022Toyota Boshoku : Summary of Q&A at FY2023 2nd Quarter Financial Results
PU
2022Toyota Boshoku : Second Quarter Financial Results
PU
2022Toyota Boshoku : Second Quarter Financial Results
PU
2022Toyota Boshoku Corporation agreed to acquire 80% stake in PT.SHIROKI INDONESIA and SHIR..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 600 B 12 235 M 12 235 M
Net income 2023 28 936 M 221 M 221 M
Net cash 2023 112 B 853 M 853 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 3,96%
Capitalization 330 B 2 523 M 2 523 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
EV / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 44 264
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Boshoku Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 766,00 JPY
Average target price 2 360,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Shirayanagi President & Representative Director
Yoshihiro Ito CFO, Director & Executive Officer
Shuhei Toyoda Chairman
Asami Kato Manager-Technology Management
Taku Yamamoto Director, CTO & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION0.00%2 523
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO.,LTD.0.00%9 360
GENTEX CORPORATION0.00%6 397
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.0.00%5 276
ADIENT PLC0.00%3 291
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)1.98%2 218