Toyota Caetano Portugal, S.A., informa sobre proposta referente ao Ponto 1 a apresentar na Assembleia Geral de Extraordinária de Acionistas para o próximo dia 30 de Novembro de 2021.- Versão inglês

Proposal for the Point One of the Agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting of
TOYOTA CAETANO PORTUGAL, S.A., 30th November 2021
Taking into account the existence of positive retained earnings, it is proposed the distribution of dividends of € 10.500.000,00, by applying these results.
It will thus be allocated to the capital the amount of €0.30 per share, which, given the number of 35.000.000 shares, amounts to €10.500.000,00.
Vila Nova de Gaia, 09th November 2021
Pela Salvador Caetano Auto, SGPS, S.A.:
