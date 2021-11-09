Toyota Caetano Portugal, S.A., informa sobre proposta referente ao Ponto 3 a apresentar na Assembleia Geral de Extraordinária de Acionistas para o próximo dia 30 de Novembro de 2021. - Versão Inglês

Toyota Caetano Portugal, S.A.

Proposal for the Point Tree of the Agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting

of TOYOTA CAETANO PORTUGAL, S.A., 30th November. 2021

Under the terms and for the purposes of Point Three of the notice, it is proposed to ratify the Contract of Organization, Registration, Placement and Guarantee of Placement of Commercial Paper entered into on the 14th of June of this year between Toyota Caetano Portugal, SA and Banco BPI, SA, until the maximum amount of € 15.000.000,00, as per resolution of the Board of Directors of May 31 of the current year.

Vila Nova de Gaia, 09th November 2021

The Board of Directors