  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Toyota Caetano Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCT   PTSCT0AP0018

TOYOTA CAETANO PORTUGAL, S.A.

(SCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyota Caetano Portugal, S.A., informa sobre proposta referente ao Ponto 3 a apresentar na Assembleia Geral de Extraordinária de Acionistas para o próximo dia 30 de Novembro de 2021. - Versão Inglês

11/09/2021 | 12:45pm EST
Toyota Caetano Portugal, S.A.

Proposal for the Point Tree of the Agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting

of TOYOTA CAETANO PORTUGAL, S.A., 30th November. 2021

Under the terms and for the purposes of Point Three of the notice, it is proposed to ratify the Contract of Organization, Registration, Placement and Guarantee of Placement of Commercial Paper entered into on the 14th of June of this year between Toyota Caetano Portugal, SA and Banco BPI, SA, until the maximum amount of € 15.000.000,00, as per resolution of the Board of Directors of May 31 of the current year.

Vila Nova de Gaia, 09th November 2021

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Toyota Caetano Portugal SA published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 17:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 364 M 421 M 421 M
Net income 2020 4,64 M 5,38 M 5,38 M
Net Debt 2020 32,8 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 111 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 544
Free-Float 3,23%
