STORY: Kishida is set to make new agreements with Biden this week, with U.S. officials saying a summit with Japan on Wednesday is expected to bring a historic upgrade in defense ties between the longtime allies in the face of China's growing might.

The pair will be joined by Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos on Thursday for talks that will include ways to push back against China in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Japanese leader is also expected to make a number of business and investment deals during his U.S. trip, from AI to space and bullet trains, with a plans to visit North Carolina later in the week, where a Toyota plant is located.