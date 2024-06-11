TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Japan's transport ministry has concluded that six cases of irregularities in vehicle certifications by Toyota Motor may also violate United Nations standards, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Tuesday.

The standards are recognised by more than 60 countries and regions and if uncovered elsewhere the irregularities could impact mass production in Europe and other regions, Yomiuri said.

Toyota and four other vehicle makers said last week they had submitted either flawed or manipulated data when applying for certification of vehicles. (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)