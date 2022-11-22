Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Industries Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6201   JP3634600005

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(6201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-22 am EST
7800.00 JPY   +1.43%
11/17Fossils of car-sized sea turtle unearthed in Spain
RE
11/17Australia's OZ Minerals backs BHP's improved $6.5 bln offer
RE
11/17Toyota Unveils bZ Compact SUV Concept Car in US
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mazda unveils $11 bln EV spending plan

11/22/2022 | 11:03am EST
STORY: Mazda unveiled a $10.6 billion spending plan to electrify its vehicles on Tuesday (November 22)

The Japanese automaker raised its sales target for electric vehicles to up to 40% of total global sales by 2030.

That's up from a previous aim of 25%.

Mazda's investment plan follows similar announcements by local rivals like Toyota and Honda.

The Japanese automaker said the investment would be made along with its partners.

It also said it was considering investing in battery production.

Mazda will aim to introduce a new hybrid system and improve efficiency on its internal combustion engines.

The automaker announced it had agreed to work with seven companies to jointly develop and produce electric drive units.

Mazda's new forecast was in line with a broader industry trend.

Consulting firm Deloitte projects just under a third of total new car sales will be EVs by 2030.

The shift comes as automakers around the world spend billions of dollars to ramp up EV and battery production in light of tighter environmental laws.


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 219 B 22 676 M 22 676 M
Net income 2023 199 B 1 405 M 1 405 M
Net Debt 2023 1 068 B 7 525 M 7 525 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 2,36%
Capitalization 2 422 B 17 062 M 17 062 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 71 784
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7 690,00 JPY
Average target price 9 469,23 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Onishi Manager-Planning
Tetsuro Toyoda Director & Vice President
Kazue Sasaki Representative Director, VP & GM-Technology
Shuzo Sumi Independent Outside Director
Kenichiro Yamanishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-16.32%16 821
PACCAR, INC.18.24%36 293
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-6.83%25 367
KOMATSU LTD.15.02%20 638
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-9.67%20 584
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-17.54%20 320