TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, industrial vehicles and textile machinery. The Company operates in three business segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles, engines, compressors for automotive air-conditioners, and electronic equipment, among others. The Industrial Vehicle segment provides forklift trucks, warehouse equipment, automatic warehouse, vehicles for high-place work, logistics solution and sales finance business. The Textile Machinery segment offers weaving machines and spinning machines, as well as yarn quality measurement equipment and cotton grading equipment.