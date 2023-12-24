Toyota Motor Corp:
* TOYOTA HALTS SHIPMENTS OF 6 CAR MODELS IN 5 SOUTHEAST ASIAN COUNTRIES DUE TO SAFETY SCANDAL AT MINICAR UNIT DAIHATSU MOTOR - YOMIURI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Toyota Motor Corp:
