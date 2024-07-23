Toyota Material Handling Japan and Fujitsu launch Japan's first service for evaluating forklift safety in the cloud using AI

[Translation]

Aichi and Kawasaki, July 23, 2024 - Today, Toyota Material Handling Japan (TMHJ), a division of Toyota Industries Corporation and Fujitsu Limited (Fujitsu) announced a joint development of the Japan's first*1 service. The AI Forklift Driving Analysis service evaluates the safety of forklift driving in the cloud, combining TMHJ's logistics expertise with the AI service Fujitsu Kozuchi on Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS. This service is available through TMHJ's FORKLORE, a suite of IoT subscription services for logistics sites*2.

Forklifts are frequently used in places where people and goods are in constant movement, such as factories and logistics warehouses. Therefore, operators are required to drive safely. To evaluate the safety of forklift driving, many customers install dash cameras, however it takes a significant amount of time to review the recorded footage to identify unsafe operation and lacks consistency in evaluations.

The AI Forklift Driving Analysis service uses Fujitsu Kozuchi to streamline safety driving evaluation tasks and support safety training. AI trained on forklift maneuvers and operator's safety check behavior analyzes dash camera footage to automatically detect unsafe operations. It automatically generates a safety driving scorecard for each operator by extracting potential risk scenarios and unsafe operation scenes, providing objective data that can be used for feedback to them. The detected operations can be reviewed efficiently, greatly reducing the time taken to review video footage and enhancing operator safety awareness.

TMHJ, a leading forklift manufacturer, has been actively working on data utilization in addition to product development and sales. In 2021, the company released FORKLORE, a suite of services that collect, store, and analyze data on operating conditions and usage status, supporting customer site improvement. Currently, FORKLORE offers a Dashcam Connect service that allows users to view forklift operating conditions and recorded footage on the web using dash camera data, and a Battery Connect service that visualizes the usage status of lithium-ion batteries for forklifts. TMHJ will continue to develop services that meet customer needs and evolve FORKLORE to ensure the safety of logistic sites.

Fujitsu provides the AI service Fujitsu Kozuchi on Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS, the data and AI-powered operations platform of Fujitsu Uvance, which leverages data and AI. Utilizing the world-class image analysis technology for humans and objects provided by Fujitsu Kozuchi, the AI Forklift Driving Analysis service analyzes operator movements and the surrounding environment of the forklift to evaluate safety driving levels. In the future, Fujitsu aims to continually contribute to a safer and more secure working environment by leveraging the data analysis capabilities of Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS and technology under Fujitsu Uvance.

*1:Based on research by Toyota Industries Corporation

*2:As of July 23, 2024, the AI Forklift Driving Analysis service and FORKLORE are available only in Japan

