Notice Concerning Sale of Part of Shares in DENSO CORPORATION Held by Toyota Industries

[Translation]

Toyota Industries Corporation (President: Koichi Ito; "Toyota Industries") announces today that it has decided to participate, as one of the sellers, in the secondary distribution of common stock of DENSO CORPORATION (President: Shinnosuke Hayashi) implemented by that company (the "Secondary Distribution"), and will sell part of its shares in DENSO CORPORATION (the "Sale of Shares"). For details of the Secondary Distribution, please refer to "DENSO Announces Secondary Offering of Shares and Change of Principal Shareholder" published today by DENSO CORPORATION.

Toyota Industries recognizes that improvement of profitability, capital efficiency, and asset efficiency is one of the important management issues in aiming at sustainable business growth and increased corporate value over the mid- to long-term, and has sought to continuously strengthen corporate governance, taking into consideration the expectations of stock markets as well. It continues to reconfirm the purpose of its cross-shareholdings and consider their further reduction. Meanwhile, the Sale of Shares will contribute to improving asset efficiency, while the acquired funds will be invested in growth fields such as automobile electrification products and materials handling equipment automation.