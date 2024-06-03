Notice Concerning the Status of Repurchase of Shares of Treasury Stock
Toyota Industries Corporation announced the status of the repurchase of shares (in progress) of its treasury stock pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of said Act as follows.
|1.
|Type of shares to be purchased
|Common stock
|2.
|Total number of shares purchased
|0 shares
|3.
|Total cost of purchase
|0 yen
|4.
|Repurchase period
|From May 13, 2024 to May 31, 2024
(Reference)
|1.
|Details of the resolution passed at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 10, 2024
|(1) Type of shares to be purchased
|Common stock
|(2) Total number of shares to be purchased
|Up to 10 million shares (3.22% of total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock))
|(3) Total cost of the purchase
|Up to 180 billion yen
|(4) Repurchase period
|From May 13, 2024 to May 12, 2025
|Note: Some or all of the repurchase may not take place depending on market trends.
|2.
|Total amount of treasury stock acquired based on the above resolution by the Board of Directors (as of May 31, 2024)
|(1) Total number of shares purchased
|0 shares
|(2) Total cost of purchase
|0 yen
