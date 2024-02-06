By Ben Glickman

Toyota Motor said it would invest an additional $1.3 billion in its facility to support the transition to electric vehicles.

The automaker said Tuesday the investment in its flagship Kentucky facility would support the assembly of a new three-row battery-electric SUV for the American market.

Toyota said the EV project brought its total investment in the plant to nearly $10 billion.

The upgrades will also add a battery-pack assembly line to the Kentucky facility, Toyota said.

Toyota's announcement comes after the automaker raised its full-year outlook early on Tuesday, sending Tokyo-listed shares and American Depositary Receipts higher.

