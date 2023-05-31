Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Industries Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6201   JP3634600005

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(6201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-31 am EDT
8620.00 JPY   +0.23%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Plans Battery-Electric SUV, Battery Plant Expansion

05/31/2023 | 12:07pm EDT
By Colin Kellaher


Toyota Motor on Wednesday unveiled plans to build a three-row, battery-electric SUV in Kentucky and to invest an additional $2.1 billion in a battery plant under construction in North Carolina, as the automaker advances its electric-vehicle strategy.

Toyota said the planned SUV, slated to being production in 2025, would be its first U.S.-assembled battery-electric vehicle and will use batteries from the plant it is building in North Carolina.

Toyota said it is investing another $2.1 billion in the plant for new infrastructure to support future expansion, bringing its total investment to $5.9 billion.

Production at the plant is slated to begin in 2025 with six battery production lines, including four for hybrid-electric vehicles and two for battery-electric vehicles.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.23% 8620 Delayed Quote.18.78%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.62% 1908.5 Delayed Quote.7.03%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 256 B 23 299 M 23 299 M
Net income 2023 190 B 1 358 M 1 358 M
Net Debt 2023 1 055 B 7 552 M 7 552 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 2,10%
Capitalization 2 676 B 19 149 M 19 149 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
EV / Sales 2024 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 71 784
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 8 620,00 JPY
Average target price 8 246,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target -4,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Onishi Manager-Planning
Tetsuro Toyoda Director & Vice President
Kazue Sasaki Representative Director, VP & GM-Technology
Shuzo Sumi Independent Outside Director
Kenichiro Yamanishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION18.78%19 105
PACCAR, INC.8.14%37 158
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-1.02%25 276
KOMATSU LTD.18.71%23 098
EPIROC AB (PUBL)2.77%20 631
EXOR N.V.14.61%19 264
