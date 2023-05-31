Toyota Plans Battery-Electric SUV, Battery Plant Expansion

By Colin Kellaher

Toyota Motor on Wednesday unveiled plans to build a three-row, battery-electric SUV in Kentucky and to invest an additional $2.1 billion in a battery plant under construction in North Carolina, as the automaker advances its electric-vehicle strategy.

Toyota said the planned SUV, slated to being production in 2025, would be its first U.S.-assembled battery-electric vehicle and will use batteries from the plant it is building in North Carolina.

Toyota said it is investing another $2.1 billion in the plant for new infrastructure to support future expansion, bringing its total investment to $5.9 billion.

Production at the plant is slated to begin in 2025 with six battery production lines, including four for hybrid-electric vehicles and two for battery-electric vehicles.

