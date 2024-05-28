By Kosaku Narioka

Toyota Motor plans to develop new engines tailored to electrification as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions.

The Japanese automaker said Tuesday that it will make smaller engines compatible with various fuels that produce net zero CO2 emissions to decarbonize internal-combustion engines.

Toyota has been taking what it calls a multipathway approach, which means offering consumers a variety of vehicles, including hybrid-electric and hydrogen-powered cars, in addition to electric vehicles.

In recent months, the carmaker has benefited from a shift among consumers in the U.S. and some other markets to gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles from fully electric vehicles, as more car buyers are worried about charging problems and higher prices associated with pure EVs.

