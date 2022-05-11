Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Industries Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6201   JP3634600005

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(6201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/11 12:51:00 am EDT
8250.00 JPY   -0.12%
12:41aToyota Q4 operating profit skids 33%, misses estimate
RE
05/10U.S. FAA shifts gears on certifying future 'flying taxi' pilots
RE
05/10Toyota to slash production plan, suspend some domestic operation due to COVID lockdown in China
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Q4 operating profit skids 33%, misses estimate

05/11/2022 | 12:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit slumped by a third, as a sliding yen and solid demand failed to offset the impact of production disruptions caused by a global shortage of chips and China's COVID-19 restrictions.

The world's biggest automaker by sales posted an operating profit of 463.8 billion yen ($3.56 billion) in the January-March quarter, well below an average estimate of 521.1 billion yen from seven analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

It compares with a 689.8 billion yen profit in the same period a year earlier.

For the new fiscal year that began on April 1, Toyota forecast operating profit would slide about 20% to 2.4 trillion yen from almost 3 trillion yen in the previous year. That forecast is well below the 3.36 trillion yen previously expected in a poll of 25 analysts by Refinitiv.

The yen's sharp depreciation to two-decade lows has worked in favour of Japan's export-driven auto industry, but rising raw material costs and global supply chain disruptions exacerbated by China's tough COVID measures are putting pressure on profitabilty.

Toyota on Tuesday cut its global production target for May by around 50,000 vehicles to about 700,000 as it plans to suspend operations on 14 lines at eight domestic factories for up to six days this month due to the COVID lockdown in China.

The plan follows several cuts in its production plan between April and June, which had frustrated its suppliers.

($1 = 130.4100 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
12:41aToyota Q4 operating profit skids 33%, misses estimate
RE
05/10U.S. FAA shifts gears on certifying future 'flying taxi' pilots
RE
05/10Toyota to slash production plan, suspend some domestic operation due to COVID lockdown ..
RE
05/10Toyota to Cut Production Target, Halt Some Domestic Operations Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns ..
MT
05/09Japan's Nikkei falls for 2nd day, Sony drops ahead of results
RE
05/09Hyundai Reportedly in Talks for Electric Vehicle Plant in Georgia; Auto Stocks Lower
MT
05/09Findex Teams Up with Toyota Tsusho for Sale of Medical Information System and Health Te..
MT
05/09Toyota expected to forecast higher profit, helped by solid demand, weak yen
RE
05/09Japan Index Plunges on Russian Oil Import Ban; Japan Airlines Trims FY21 Attributable L..
MT
05/06Nikkei reverses course to end higher on solid corporate outlook
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 650 B 20 337 M 20 337 M
Net income 2022 184 B 1 412 M 1 412 M
Net Debt 2022 1 082 B 8 301 M 8 301 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 2,09%
Capitalization 2 565 B 19 681 M 19 681 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 66 947
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8 260,00 JPY
Average target price 10 723,08 JPY
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Onishi Manager-Planning
Tetsuro Toyoda Director & Vice President
Kazue Sasaki Representative Director, VP & GM-Technology
Shuzo Sumi Independent Outside Director
Kenichiro Yamanishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-12.51%19 681
PACCAR, INC.-5.11%29 675
KOMATSU LTD.14.54%22 397
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-20.15%22 331
KUBOTA CORPORATION-11.89%20 740
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-23.58%19 941