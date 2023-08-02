By Denny Jacob

Toyota Motor named changes to its leadership at Toyota Connected North America.

The automaker promoted Christopher Yang to president and chief executive officer of Plano, Texas-based TCNA, an independent Toyota company that serves as a software and innovation hub. He previously served as TCNA's executive vice president and chief operating officer. Yang will continue his current responsibilities as Toyota Motor North America's group vice president of business development and deputy general counsel of Toyota Legal One, the company said.

Former TCNA president and CEO Steve Basra left the company on June 30.

Other appointments within TCNA include James George as senior vice president, chief operating officer and Kohta Arai as chief liaison officer.

