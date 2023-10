Oct 3 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor North America on Tuesday reported a 12.2% rise in third-quarter U.S. auto sales on resilient demand and better supply of vehicles.

The company, a unit of Toyota Motor Corp, sold 590,296 vehicles in the quarter through September, compared to 526,017 units a year earlier. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)