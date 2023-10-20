TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor, the world's largest automaker by sales, said it will restart some production on Monday at its group plants that had been suspended due to an accident at a supplier's facility.

The automaker said on Friday production at five lines at four plants that had been halted following Monday's accident at supplier Chuo Spring will be restarted, while another eight lines at six plants will remain suspended.

Among the lines that will remain suspended is one line at Toyota's Takaoka plant, as well as lines at plants run by group companies Toyota Industries, Toyota Auto Body and Gifu Auto Body, it said.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill)