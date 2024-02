TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor did not respond to the trade union's wage hike demands in the second round of pay talks held on Wednesday, Kyodo news reported.

The world's biggest automaker last week said it would continue negotiations with the union after the first round of talks.

The past two years Toyota accepted the union's demands in full on the first day of the annual spring wage talks. (Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Tom Hogue)