Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Industries Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6201   JP3634600005

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(6201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota halts all self-driving e-Palette vehicles after Olympic village accident

08/27/2021 | 09:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toyota Motor Corporation President Akio Toyoda, arrives in their e-Palette autonomous concept vehicle to give his presentation at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo

(Reuters) -Toyota Motor said on Friday it had suspended all self-driving e-Palette transportation pods at the Tokyo Paralympic Games village, a day after one of the vehicles collided with and injured a visually impaired pedestrian.

The e-Palette, a fully autonomous battery-electric vehicle, was adapted specifically for use during the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, with large doors and electric ramps to allow groups of athletes to board quickly.

The company said it was cooperating with a local police probe to determine the cause of the accident, adding that it would also conduct its own investigation.

Toyota said it would continue to coordinate closely with the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to prevent any further incidents.

Paralympic Games organizers were not immediately available for comment.

The 2020 Paralympic Games began on Tuesday in Tokyo, even as Japan struggles with its worst COVID-19 outbreak, with record daily cases and an overwhelmed medical system.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
05:12aTOYOTA INDUSTRIES : Report 2021 (For the period ended March 2021)
PU
02:49aNikkei follows Wall Street lower amid caution before Jackson Hole
RE
08/26Nikkei follows Wall Street lower ahead of Jackson Hole symposium
RE
08/26TRUECAR : Projects 4% Y/Y Decline in August Total New Vehicle Sales
MT
08/26Malaysian chip makers still struggling to meet demand, association says
RE
08/25Denso Considering Joining Sony, TSMC Chip Project, Nikkan Kogyo Reports
DJ
08/25TOYOTA MOTOR : to Start Assembling Fuel Cell Modules at Kentucky Facility in 202..
MT
08/25Global corporate profits to fall 8% in Q3 after record Q2 - data
RE
08/24NIKKEI TO RECOVER TO NEAR 30-YEAR HI : Reuters Poll
RE
08/24Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 451 B 22 256 M 22 256 M
Net income 2022 185 B 1 684 M 1 684 M
Net Debt 2022 893 B 8 110 M 8 110 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 2 875 B 26 128 M 26 106 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 66 947
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 9 230,00 JPY
Average target price 11 480,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Onishi President & Representative Director
Tetsuro Toyoda Chairman
Kazue Sasaki Representative Director, VP & GM-Technology
Shuzo Sumi Independent Outside Director
Kenichiro Yamanishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION12.70%26 044
PACCAR, INC.-5.57%28 284
EPIROC AB (PUBL)155.80%25 424
KUBOTA CORPORATION-1.24%24 405
KOMATSU LTD.-6.92%22 522
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.27.80%22 223