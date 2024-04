TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor on Friday said it has suspended one of two car assembly lines at its Tsutsumi plant in Japan between April 4 and 9 to check some production procedures.

A Toyota spokesperson said the automaker will decide on April 9 whether to resume the line's production, adding it will not disclose how many vehicles will be affected by the halt. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)