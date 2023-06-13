Toyota makes its case at AGM after investors question strategy, governance

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor
shareholders gather on Wednesday for the Japanese automaker's
first annual general meeting (AGM) under new CEO Koji Sato, a
day after the firm announced a roadmap for solid-state batteries
and other electric vehicle (EV) tech.
The roadmap could help the world's top-selling automaker
make its case to investors at the meeting, where it also faces a
shareholder resolution over its climate lobbying as well as
questions about governance.
EV ROADMAP
Toyota aims to produce more efficient, faster-charging
versions of current batteries to improve EV driving range and
cost, and, within the decade, mass produce game-changing
solid-state batteries after saying it had overcome a technical
hurdle.
MANUFACTURING CHANGE
The carmaker said it would radically redesign manufacturing,
having vehicles drive along the production line instead of being
carried by conveyor. It will also employ a die-casting process
that eliminates welding pioneered by EV leader Tesla.
GOVERNANCE
Two huge U.S. public pension funds voted against the
re-election of Chairman Akio Toyoda, with proxy advisor Glass
Lewis saying re-election threatened board independence. Toyota
said its board meets Tokyo Stock Exchange standards.
CLIMATE LOBBYING
Three asset managers have urged Toyota to improve disclosure
of climate change lobbying in a proposal backed by proxy advisor
Institutional Shareholder Services. Toyota recommended voting
otherwise, citing the fluidity of related factors.