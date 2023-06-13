Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Industries Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6201   JP3634600005

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

(6201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:18:02 2023-06-14 am EDT
9900.00 JPY   +2.93%
06/13Japan's Nikkei jumps on Wall Street gains, weaker yen
RE
06/13SoftBank Shares Rise Amid Positive Tech News
DJ
06/13Toyota makes its case at AGM after investors question strategy, governance
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota makes its case at AGM after investors question strategy, governance

06/13/2023 | 10:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Toyota logo is seen at a Toyota Society Motors showroom, in Karachi

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor shareholders gather on Wednesday for the Japanese automaker's first annual general meeting (AGM) under new CEO Koji Sato, a day after the firm announced a roadmap for solid-state batteries and other electric vehicle (EV) tech.

The roadmap could help the world's top-selling automaker make its case to investors at the meeting, where it also faces a shareholder resolution over its climate lobbying as well as questions about governance.

EV ROADMAP

Toyota aims to produce more efficient, faster-charging versions of current batteries to improve EV driving range and cost, and, within the decade, mass produce game-changing solid-state batteries after saying it had overcome a technical hurdle.

MANUFACTURING CHANGE

The carmaker said it would radically redesign manufacturing, having vehicles drive along the production line instead of being carried by conveyor. It will also employ a die-casting process that eliminates welding pioneered by EV leader Tesla.

GOVERNANCE

Two huge U.S. public pension funds voted against the re-election of Chairman Akio Toyoda, with proxy advisor Glass Lewis saying re-election threatened board independence. Toyota said its board meets Tokyo Stock Exchange standards.

CLIMATE LOBBYING

Three asset managers have urged Toyota to improve disclosure of climate change lobbying in a proposal backed by proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services. Toyota recommended voting otherwise, citing the fluidity of related factors.


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 1.80% 33018.65 Real-time Quote.24.29%
TESLA, INC. 3.55% 258.71 Delayed Quote.102.82%
TOPIX INDEX 1.24% 2292.97 Delayed Quote.18.35%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 3.02% 9900 Delayed Quote.32.85%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 4.72% 2277.5 Delayed Quote.19.92%
All news about TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
06/13Japan's Nikkei jumps on Wall Street gains, weaker yen
RE
06/13SoftBank Shares Rise Amid Positive Tech News
DJ
06/13Toyota makes its case at AGM after investors question strategy, governance
RE
06/13Toyota Motor Shares Rise to 16-Month High After Next-Generation BEV Plan
DJ
06/13Toyota shareholders set to vote on climate lobbying as EV pivot in focus
RE
06/13Toyota to face governance challenge at shareholder meeting
RE
06/13At Toyota annual meeting, ambitious pivot may overshadow shareholder challenge
RE
06/13US tells automakers not to comply with Massachusetts vehicle data law
RE
06/13Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Premarket Tuesday
MT
06/13Sector Update: Consumer
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 256 B 23 251 M 23 251 M
Net income 2023 190 B 1 355 M 1 355 M
Net Debt 2023 1 055 B 7 536 M 7 536 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 1,88%
Capitalization 2 986 B 21 322 M 21 322 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 71 784
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Industries Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 9 618,00 JPY
Average target price 8 643,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Onishi Manager-Planning
Tetsuro Toyoda Director & Vice President
Kazue Sasaki Representative Director, VP & GM-Technology
Shuzo Sumi Independent Outside Director
Kenichiro Yamanishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION28.48%20 699
PACCAR, INC.16.44%40 605
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG8.00%27 662
KOMATSU LTD.24.03%24 174
EPIROC AB (PUBL)5.06%21 216
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-13.39%18 598
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer