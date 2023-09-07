TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - James Kuffner, the chief executive of Toyota Motor's autonomous driving technology subsidiary Woven by Toyota, is resigning from the post, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Woven by Toyota, previously known as Woven Planet, declined to comment on the report. A Toyota spokesperson said the subsidiary should be contacted about the matter directly.

In addition to heading up Woven by Toyota, Kuffner joined the Toyota Research Institute in 2016 and later served as the automaker's chief digital officer and as a board member. He left the board in June.

Toyota established Woven Planet in 2021 to invest in and develop mobility with artificial intelligence.

The unit is also developing automotive software platform Arene and building a testing site named Woven City for mobility-related systems and services in Susuno city in Shizuoka prefecture west of Tokyo. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; editing by Miral)